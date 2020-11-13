Xbox Series X and PS5: How does the tax burden affect prices in Brazil? | Detective TudoCellular

This end of 2020 was the period of the arrival of the new generation of consoles. On the one hand, the Xbox Series X and S were already available this week in the Brazilian market. In contrast, the PlayStation 5 family is still pre-sold in the country.

Consoles from Microsoft and Sony saw their suggested prices drop on national soil, due to a reduction in the IPI of video games. But to what extent does the tax burden for this type of product still influence the final value? Detective TudoCelular gathered the information and performed the calculations to find the answer. Check-out:

Xbox Series X | s

Console that promises to be the most powerful of the new generation, the Xbox Series X can be purchased in Brazilian territory for R $ 4,599. The Xbox Series S is available from retailers for R $ 2,799. And how much tax is charged on this amount?

TudoCelular had exclusive access to an electronic invoice for the purchase of an Xbox Series X unit. As you can see in the image below, only the ICMS generates a value of R $ 1,149.75, with a rate of 25%.

In total, the note indicates that the approximate amount of taxes is R $ 2,766.76. According to the website ContaAzul, the number in question consists of an account equivalent to all charges that influence the formation of the price of products and services.

That is, in a quick calculation, it is possible to subtract the total price from taxes to reach the cost of R $ 1,826.28 – when converting to the dollar we have about US $ 335. In practice, the influence of taxes translates to around 60% of what you have to shell out to own an Xbox Series X unit, for example.

Comparison with Latin America

Xbox Series X: 2,499,900

Xbox S Series: 1,499,900

Closed: November 10 #PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/s3DbSD3atR

– Xbox Colombia (@XboxColombia) September 9, 2020

Xbox Series X: $ 529,990

Xbox Series S: $ 319,990

Closing: November 10 # PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/KNeknDz00B

– Xbox Chile (@XboxChile) September 9, 2020

For comparison purposes, in other Latin American countries, the amounts converted into Brazilian real do not exceed R $ 4,000. In the specific case of Colombia, the costs are equivalent to R $ 3,759 (XSX) and R $ 2,255 (XSS). In other words, in the two products, they represent a difference of more than R $ 500 compared to Brazil.

In Chile, prices, at the current exchange rate, go real at R $ 3,814 (XSX) and R $ 2,303 (XSS). They follow practically the same average difference between countries.

Playstation 5

This column has yet to get an invoice for the new Sony console – mainly because the PS5 is still in the pre-sale period, making it difficult to issue the document so soon. However, this does not preclude some direct import calculations, which can also be applied to Microsoft’s rival.

In the US, the PlayStation 5 is also offered for a suggested price of US $ 499.When you pick up the product’s Mercosur Common Nomenclature (NCM) code and view it on the IRS website, you can check all the necessary taxes in the case of purchase from outside the country. Look:

At the exchange rate of Thursday, November 12, the converted customs value goes from US $ 499 to R $ 2,695.60. In total, four taxes are levied, the total sum of which reaches the price of R $ 4,521.88.

In other words, the taxes charged when introducing a video game console in the country are already close to the amount of R $ 4,699 charged in the domestic market.

It is important to consider, from the calculations already done above for the Microsoft console, that Sony should also not have taxes levied on the total value sold outside Brazil.

Comparison with Latin America

The time has come to put the cost differences side by side with Latin American countries. In Chile, for example, the disk version is sold for an already converted amount of around R $ 4,662, while the digital-only edition costs R $ 3,585 at the current exchange rate.

In contrast, in Colombia the standard PS5 is around R $ 4,200, with the non-disc drive variant being sold in the R $ 3,300 range. In other words, the trend is that Sony has chosen to further expand its profit margin in the more expensive version – in the same Brazilian average – in other regions of Latin America.

Additionally, the company has decided to squeeze a higher cost-benefit ratio into digital publishing – which is seen to be much cheaper than the R $ 4,199 required in the domestic market.

Did a reduction in the IPI make a difference?

The consoles of the two companies – Microsoft and Sony – gave consumers a discount on the suggested price, after the reduction of the IPI in games promoted by the federal government. But has this difference really reached people’s pockets?

The rate reduction was from 40% to 30% on imports. When performing calculations by the Federal Revenue simulator in direct import, based on the US $ 499 of the most expensive consoles, it is possible to notice that the price was R $ 1,293.89 to R 970.42 $. This means a decrease of R $ 323.

Although the tax calculations for Microsoft and Sony differ from the total price of $ 499, you can see that on average the decrease was granted. With a little less difference for the Japanese manufacturer. One of the justifications for this may be the maintenance of the profit margin.

So what do you think about the prices of next-gen consoles in Brazil? Leave your opinion in the comments below.

* We thank Liliane Sorrilha, tax assistant at Baccelli Assessoria Contábil, for clarifications in the accounting field on this subject.