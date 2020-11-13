Galaxy S20 FE: TOP “CHEAP” Samsung has almost everything fans are looking for | Revision / Revision

And we have it here: the Galaxy S20 made for fans. At least, that’s what Samsung claims. The S20 FE brings everything Galaxy line users want, including a quality display, cutting-edge hardware, a large battery, and capable cameras. Does he deliver everything?

Outside, the S20 FE is a steal. Here in Brazil, the situation is different. It currently costs more than the S20 launched earlier this year and offers a slightly lower package. The screen maintained 120Hz, but the resolution dropped to Full HD +. At least the stereo sound wasn’t captured like on the Galaxy S10 Lite.

Samsung also kept its IP68 certification and wireless charging this time around, which makes the S20 FE quite complete. The domestic version comes with the same Exynos 990 as the others, but the model that was sent for testing is the international model with Snapdragon 865 and 5G. In our multitasking test, we didn’t see any better performance than the more expensive ones, but in benchmarks and games, we have no complaints.

One point we were disappointed with was the battery life. The 4,500mAh even lasts all day with moderate use, but it ended up falling below the battery life of the S10 Lite. This is because we tested the variant with Snapdragon. The Exynos 990 generally has less range. Charging time has also increased due to the weaker charger.

What about the cameras? The main one is the same as the S20, but the telephoto and ultra-wide have been captured slightly. However, the S20 FE offers a photo quality very close to the more expensive models. It just lost the ability to shoot in 8K and the 4K capture is not that sharp. What may disappoint is the front with softer selfies that appear to have been taken by the Galaxy A71.

The Galaxy S20 FE is a nice phone, despite having small drawbacks in terms of performance and battery. But it’s good to remember that the model we tested is a test variant with different firmware than what you’ll find in the domestic S20 FE in store. Either way, its high introductory price can be a big drawback, as you can grab the traditional S20 for less.

For more details, check out our full review via the link below. We also compared it to competitors from other brands to see if Samsung’s new affordable top-of-the-line is worth it.