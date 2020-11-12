Amazon GameOn new application that allows video recording of mobile games

Known around the world for its marketplace and the speed of its delivery system, Amazon now operates in several areas in addition to purchasing. The retail giant takes pride of place with its Prime Video, which already threatens the reign of Netflix, and has made a name for itself with its Prime Gaming subscription, which offers games and various perks and bonuses within a large number of titles.

The company has strengthened its ties with gamers, having invested in its own development studio a few years ago and recently launched a game streaming platform, Amazon Luna, to compete with more established names like Google Stadia and Xbox. Cloud Streaming. .

Because Amazon is following its effort in the gaming segment with another novelty, Amazon GameOn. The company’s new platform targets audiences immersed in mobile games, allowing users to watch, record and share videos of their favorite games.

With GameOn, players can record clips from 30 seconds to 5 minutes from a large roster of 1000 supported games including Angry Birds 2, PUBG Mobile, and Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. These clips are stored on the device and can then be edited and posted on the user’s profile, and it is also possible to add comments and captions.

While the service allows users to start and stop recording at any time, there is the Recall feature, which only records the last minutes of play, reducing smartphone storage issues. Finally, GameOn also offers challenges, in which players must complete and save a certain task. The clip participates in a vote, with the winner receiving a digital badge.

Amazon GameOn is free and is now available for download for Android on the Play Store. The platform will also be available on iOS in the future.

