IPhone 12: mobile phone production could lead Foxconn to expressive growth in 2021

With production affected by the pandemic, Apple’s iPhone 12 family was made official in mid-October, with a delay of about a month from the traditional date. Despite the difficulties, and a high price for the consumer, the line of smartphones has been crucial to support the growth of the Cupertino giant’s partners even in the midst of the crisis.

Qualcomm was one of the first to report on the impact of the new iPhones on its profits, posting very impressive gains in its last fiscal quarter. Supplier of Apple’s 5G modems, the company saw its revenue increase by as much as 73% compared to the same period last year.

Now the most recent partner to report iPhone 12 impacts is Foxconn. The Taiwanese company is primarily responsible for manufacturing the line, producing all units of the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, and around 70% of the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini.

According to Liu Young-way, chairman of Foxconn, the manufacturer made a profit of $ 1.08 billion between July and September, a value almost identical to that recorded in the same period of 2019. The stagnation was caused by the pandemic , which caused the delay in the production of devices and resulting losses.

Young-way reports, however, that smartphones and servers, especially the iPhone 12, were in high demand in 2020, a trend the president himself and analysts hope to continue. Thus, a 10% increase in the company’s turnover is expected, with even more growth in 2021.

At the same time, according to Reuters, Foxconn should persist in its plan to invest in the United States, notably in its factory in Wisconsin, which has been problematic. At a cost of $ 10 billion, the plant did not generate enough jobs to offer tax relief. Therefore, the products planned to be manufactured there must change: the panels for televisions go off and the equipment for servers, telecommunications and artificial intelligence enter.

