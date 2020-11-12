Windows 10 Build 20257 is available for download. What’s new?

Microsoft just released a new build of Windows 10, Build 20257. It brings improvements and bug fixes.

Windows 10 Build 20257 is made available through the Windows Insider Program. The operating system is offered to users who are registered on the DEV channel. The focus is mainly on improvements under the hood. Obviously there are no new features. The giant focuses on stability and performance. We find several bug fixes.

Windows 10 Build 20257, details

The giant offers solutions to fix several errors. One of them prevents the Disk Cleanup application from completely deleting the Windows.old folder.

After a Windows 10 computer is updated to a newer version, a Windows.old folder is created. It stores backup files so that it can be rolled back in case of a problem. However, this file can be deleted to save space and do a little cleaning. Microsoft has found that removing it does not work in some cases.

At the same time, it fixes the bug that is causing high CPU usage. Redmond specified

“We fixed an issue that could result in unexpected CPU usage. If you continue to experience other performance issues, please take a moment to post comments, including details about the issue indicated and performance information. “

We are part of the Windows Insider Program and in particular the DEV channel. This build 20257 is not perfect, so there are known and uncorrected issues. One of them is problematic. This can freeze the update process for a long time.

Changes and improvements

Based on the feedback, we are updating our tile-themed logic for the Start menu so that the tile background for Win32 apps is no longer adjusted based on the detected contrast ratio, except in the case of pinned Microsoft Edge PWAs.

We fixed an issue that started with build 20236 where installing games from the store on a non-OS secondary drive resulted in the secondary drive becoming inaccessible. This resulted in some apps crashing on launch in the previous flight, including Microsoft Jigsaw and Microsoft Minesweeper. We fixed an issue resulting in File Explorer having a transparent line across the top on systems with multiple monitors. We fixed an issue resulting in the Win32 app Titles were unexpectedly highlighted in the title bar after enabling and disabling high contrast. We fixed an issue where Disk Cleanup did not completely delete the windows.old folder. We fixed an issue where you reset your PC and reconnected your PC to MSA then your MSA picture may never sync. We fixed an issue affecting Windows Hello Face detection when training the device in a diff.We fixed an issue where setting up a kiosk account (assigned access) would not work on the first try, only on subsequent attempts. We fixed a deadlock that could result in unexpected CPU usage. If you continue to experience other performance issues, please take a moment to provide feedback with details about the issue indicated and a performance log. More information on how to collect a repro trace can be found here if needed. We fixed an issue that resulted in some apps being slower to accept keystrokes in text boxes recently. We fixed an issue that could result in links from apps not being able to launch the browser. We fixed a recent flight issue that could cause audio to stop unexpectedly. We fixed an issue that could result in no audio being heard after certain content was streamed. The Bluetooth headset was then switched off and on again. We fixed an issue that could result in Movies & TV cannot play some recorded HDR videos with error 0x80004001.

known problems

We’re investigating reports of the update process getting stuck for an extended period of time when trying to install a new build. Live previews for pinned sites are not yet enabled for all Insiders, so a gray window may appear when you hover over the thumbnail in the system tray. We’re working on enabling the new system tray experience for existing pinned websites. In the meantime, you can remove the site from the system tray, remove it from the edge: // apps page, and then pin the site again. We’re investigating reports where some users are seeing error 0x80070426 when using their Microsoft account to sign in to various apps. If you run into this, restarting your PC can fix it. We’re investigating an issue where after doing this build in Settings> System> Storage> Disks and Volumes no drives are showing up. To avoid this problem, you can manage your disks in the classic disk management tool. We are investigating reports of some screens incorrectly showing black text on a dark background with Dark Theme enabled.