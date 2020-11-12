Motorola Moto G9 Power with Snapdragon and 6000mAh battery approved by Anatel

Barely more than 6 months after the arrival of its Moto G8 range, Motorola has already started to market its Moto G9 range. The main model, the Moto G9 Plus, and the more basic variant, the Moto G9 Play, debuted in September, showing evolution in a good chunk of its specs, although there have been cuts.

The Moto G9 Power model, known for its rugged battery, hit the European market last week, receiving simple upgrades in a good chunk of its configurations except for the battery, which has a generous 6000mAh. The Power series is very popular in Brazil, and it looks like its latest member is finally about to land here.

With model number XT2091-4, the Motorola Moto G9 Power received its approval by Anatel on Wednesday (11). Unfortunately, despite the certification, there is still no information on the price and release date of the device here. However, given that it is already free to operate in the country, it should be announced soon.

In addition to the huge 6000mAh battery with 20W fast charging, the Motorola Moto G9 Power is equipped with an 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor running at 2.0 GHz, 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of expandable storage, 6.8 IPS “LCD display with HD + resolution, 16MP front camera, set of three rear lenses with 64MP main sensor, 2MP macro and 2MP depth and Android 10.

Technical specifications

6.8 inch IPS LCD screen with HD resolution + Perforated display Snapdragon 662 processor 4 GB RAM 128 GB internal storage Expandable memory with MicroSD card 16 MP front camera (f / 2.2) Three rear cameras 64 MP main sensor (f / 1.8) 2 MP macro sensor (f / 2.4) 2 MP depth sensor (f / 2.4) Dual SIM, NFC, P2 port and USB-C battery with 6000mAh capacity and 20W Android 10 fast charge running under Motorola interface