Rio Motorsports and TV Cultura abandon rights to broadcast Formula 1 in Brazil

Update (12/11/2020) – RB

On Wednesday (11), Rio Motorsports announced that it had waived the transmission rights of Formula 1 in Brazil. The company communicated the purchase in late September, but canceled due to the uncertain scenario due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The company’s departure from Rio de Janeiro also motivated TV Cultura de São Paulo to announce the end of negotiations to show the automotive category, according to UOL Esporte. The broadcaster was in the process of negotiating the transfer with Rio Motorsports. Now, negotiations are open so that Grupo Globo can again speak to Liberty Media – which has already been admitted by the channel itself.

The post also highlights other factors for the deal to be canceled, such as Liberty’s dissatisfaction with the Rio de Janeiro company’s work – such as negotiating with a low-profile broadcaster.

“Rio Motorsports announces that it has decided to refuse the option of the transmission rights of Formula 1 in Brazil. The decision was made due to uncertainties over the timing of the 2021 season, caused by the second wave of COVID-19 contagion in Europe. Given the scenario, coupled with the possibility of this new wave spreading to other continents, Rio Motorsports reassessed this investment and opened up space for Formula 1 to negotiate directly with TV companies in Brazil.

Rio Motorsports

Potential advertisers in the category have complained about the lack of the possibility of massive investment in Brazil without great media exposure. The owner of the F-1 also wants to continue the model already implemented in previous years, with the difference that there will, in fact, be the launch of the F1TV Pro streaming service in the country.

If Globo buys back the rights to broadcast Formula 1, the broadcaster could complete 40 years of broadcasting in Brazil. It should be remembered that the Rio de Janeiro broadcaster had already offered some $ 20 million per year to renew in 2019, but Liberty Media insisted on having US $ 22 million.

What did you think of the withdrawals of Rio Motorsports and TV Cultura to show Formula 1? Comment with us!

Original text (25/09/2020)

Rio Motorsports buys the rights to broadcast Formula 1 in Brazil; F1TV Pro is confirmed

Formula 1 already has a definition of its broadcasting rights in Brazil, from 2021. Rio Motorsports has bought the category’s exhibition in the country, in an agreement signed with Liberty Media valid for the next five years.

Confirmation came in a press release on Friday (25). The contract applies to all media – open, closed and streaming TV. She must now negotiate with another vehicle to show the races. Now the trend is for the company to also take the Brazilian GP to Rio de Janeiro, to the Rio Motorpark racing circuit, which is being built by the company.

The acquisition of the broadcasting rights is not new for the company, as it had already purchased the MotoGP stages exhibition in Brazil, which it transmitted to FOX Sports channels.

By the way, Rio Motorsports was still one of those who wanted to win FOX sports broadcasters, for the approval of the merger with Disney in Brazil. But the offer was blocked by Cade, for not having given enough technical guarantees to financially maintain the channel – the Detective TudoCelular column came to reveal at the time that the purchase was linked to the broadcast of stages from F1 to from 2021.

F1TV Pro comes to Brazil

The new agreement for Brazil calls for the launch of the F1TV Pro streaming service in the country. The category app itself would pass the races with transmission in the local language and narration options in English or its original, as planned since May.

F1 TV was launched in early 2018, but Brazil was not covered at the time, due to the previous agreement with Grupo Globo preventing streaming from entering the domestic market.

So, did you like the new destination for Formula 1 transmissions in Brazil? Tell us!