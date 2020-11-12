Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021 Comes to Windows and macOS with Auto-Save and More

Announced in October, Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021 is finally available for Windows and macOS. Unlike traditional Photoshop, the tool is aimed at an audience that wants to make image changes quickly and easily, and in its new version is filled with new ones, the vast majority of which are based on the use of artificial intelligence via Adobe Sensei technology.

Releases 05 oct.

Software Sep 21

With the mix of AI and program-guided edits, users can now create even more complex images in a very simplified way. Elements 2021 lets you create moving images with double exposure, add 3D motion, produce two-color images and more.

Among the main innovations, we can cite the creation of GIFs of static images with 2D and 3D animations; correcting the direction of people’s faces in an image so that they look at the point desired by the user; quick creation of motivational images for social networks with templates; and 58 program-guided edits to apply the dual tone effect, create panoramas, move, duplicate and resize.

Another highlight of Photoshop Elements 2021 is the automatic backup of the catalog structure, with albums, tags, people, places, events and other topics saved by default in the Adobe cloud, making it easier to recover. of this information. You can see the full Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021 walkthrough video below:

Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021 is now available for purchase from the Microsoft Store and the Mac App Store, priced at R $ 372.45 for Windows and R $ 549.90 for macOS. You can check all the details on the official Adobe website at this link.