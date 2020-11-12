Alba conceded narrow bankruptcy to Olympiacos

Berlin (AP) – Despite a good first half, Bundesliga basketball team Alba Berlin conceded the next Euroleague defeat.

On Thursday, the Berliners lost 71:75 (35:24) to Greek club Olympiacos Piraeus and missed a surprise. After the fifth bust of the sixth game, Alba stays in the basement of the table. Berlin’s best pitcher was captain Nils Giffey with 13 points.

Coach Aito Garcia Reneses still had to do without Peyton Siva (after a corona infection) and Louis Olinde (groin injury). The game began with many offensive mistakes. The hosts in particular were not very successful. In the first quarter, Piraeus had a meager ten points.

Despite the lead, the Berliners made mistakes and failed to escape from the start of the match. In the second quarter, Piraeus defended better and Alba got more points. But even in this phase, the German champions were able to maintain a double-digit lead until the break.

After the break, Olympiakos acted with more intensity and more speed. The Berliners were now struggling to find good throwing positions, as the hosts had found their throwing rhythm. Shortly before the end of the third quarter, the Greeks took the lead for the first time. Alba made her way once more into the final section (52:53), but in the end, the tired Berliners couldn’t get any further.