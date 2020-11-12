With the new containment, the “How does the beast move?” by Bruno Nogueira

“How does the Bicho move?” come back this friday (just in time for the delivery)

The news was revealed by Bruno Nogueira this Thursday on his Instagram page.

It was in March, in full quarantine, that Bruno Nogueira took off with yet another disruptive project that was to become a real phenomenon. It all started, in fact, as an explosion and a way for the comedian to talk to other adults, since his wife, actress Beatriz Batarda, had been detained for a few weeks in England, where she was at work, and left him alone. with girls.

Nuno Lopes, Filipe Melo, Nuno Markl, João Manzarra and many more participated in the program night after night for weeks. The rights grew, gained the name and credits (of Dillaz) and ended in an epic way. On May 15, Bruno Nogueira decided it would be Christmas and challenged all Lisbon following him to put Christmas lights on the window. With Nuno Markl, he crossed several points of Greater Lisbon and was seen online by 175,000 spectators – including Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a moving farewell, Bruno Nogueira promised that it would not be a final end. I would probably expect the comeback to happen in other circumstances, but the truth is we are in the second wave of the pandemic, which is more severe and with new restrictions.

One of them passes the curfew after 11 p.m. In addition, for the next two weekends, it is mandatory to stay at home, except for going to work, after 1 p.m.

It is precisely in this scenario that this Thursday, November 12, the comedian announced on his Instagram account that “How does the beast move?” is finally back. “Maybe together it costs less. Tomorrow, Friday, at 11 pm ”you can read in the publication.

So you know: tomorrow you just have to open the Instagram account “bodily” to watch Bruno Nogueira’s live.