Samsung May Increase Investment in U.S., Help Next President Create More Jobs

Still without a concrete conclusion, the last US election still has a long way to go due to the judicialization of the election, taking some time before we can actually have the definition of the next occupant of the White House, and it is very likely that it will eventually be confirmed for Democrat Joe Biden.

However, this lack of definition hasn’t stopped Samsung from already confirming that the next North American signatory will have a strong boost in its goal of warming the economy in the post-pandemic, revealing that it intends to do so. new investments in the country to expand its operation there.

Indeed, according to information disclosed by the company, its plant located in South Carolina will receive new investment, which will eventually help to expand the production line and, therefore, expand the employee base, which currently counts. more than 1000 linked employees. 200 functions.

Also according to the company, that year alone, $ 470 million was invested in SEHA’s facilities, particularly favoring Newberry County and others nearby, thus reinforcing its importance to the regional economy of that region. .

Samsung’s commitment to investing in the United States is not inexplicable or “free,” however, having been in part boosted by tax incentive programs designed to encourage companies to invest in the production of products in the United States. .

Considering that perhaps Biden will maintain the stimulus, it is possible to imagine that this will be a welcome aid for the recovery of the economy, so affected by the effects provided by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.