Sony could acquire developer behind Demon’s Souls and Shadow of the Colossus remake

With the launch of the new generation on Thursday, November 12 and the PlayStation 5 already sold in some international markets in North America, Asia and Oceania, an interesting rumor is emerging indicating that Sony is in the process of finalizing negotiations for acquire developer Bluepoint Games.

In case you didn’t know, Bluepoint Games is a company that specializes in the development of game remasters and has been recreating exclusive PlayStation games for a few years now, such as Gravity Rush, Shadow of the Colossus and the latest Demon’s Souls that came with PS5.

According to user called MarsipanRumpan on the ResetEra forum, the Demon’s Souls remake would have been the last card for Sony to acquire the developer, convinced of the great work of the team behind the company.

In this way, we can expect Bluepoint Games to develop a completely unique and exclusive game for the PlayStation 5 in the years to come, or to devote itself to creating remakes of classic PlayStation games, but we don’t know. still not what Sony plans. .

Still according to the rumor, the acquisition should be announced towards the end of February 2021 by Sony.

Demon’s Souls was released today and is now available for players on PlayStation 5. The next-gen game and console will arrive in Brazil and the rest of the world on November 19, as the November 12 release is limited to Australia, Canada, South Korea, United States, Japan, New Zealand and Mexico. Prices for the PS5 start at R $ 4,199 for the disc-less version and R $ 4,699 for the common version, with entry for discs.