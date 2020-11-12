OPPO 125W charger set to arrive in stores in Q1 2021

A few months ago, OPPO announced two new charging technologies at the ChinaJoy event, which was held in Shanghai. The new chargers arrive with a charging capacity of 125W for the wired model and 65W for the wireless charger.

At the time, the company – which recently released a “Mo Salah” edition for OPPO Reno 4 – did not disclose when the new chargers would officially hit the market, but now rumors suggest that at least one models are expected to start selling now in the first quarter of 2021.

According to reports from the Digital Chat Station trust profile on the Chinese social network Weibo, the wired charger with 125W technology is expected to hit Chinese markets early next year.

OPPO’s 125W charge, which uses the company’s SuperVOOC 2.0 standard, is currently the most powerful technology for charging mobile devices in the world and, according to the Chinese, can charge 41% of a phone’s battery. 4000mAh laptop in just 5 minutes and, with 20 minutes, is able to fully charge the same device.

To achieve this power and charging speed, OPPO increases its voltage to 20V while the maximum current drops a little to 6.25A. Due to the high power transmitted to mobile phones, OPPO has also improved the security measures for the new charging technology and added 10 more temperature sensors to monitor the charging status.

So far, however, there is no information on the company’s first cell phone to support 125W charging. Likewise, there are also no forecasts for the commercial arrival of the 65W wireless charger announced in June.