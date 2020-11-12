Masters start: Tiger Woods sets personal best

Augusta (AP) – A solid defending champion Tiger Woods set a personal best at the start of the 84th Masters.

The 44-year-old American superstar played his best opening round with 68 strokes to the Major at Augusta National Golf Club, just like ten years ago. The five-time Masters champion has achieved this result only once in 23 appearances at the traditional tournament in the US state of Georgia – in 2010.

The 15-time major winner was only three strokes behind leader Paul Casey (65 strokes) of England. However, almost half of the 92 participants had not yet completed the first round. Thunderstorms and heavy rains caused a three-hour break shortly after departure. The German golf idol Bernhard Langer was also still on the par 72 course. The two-time champion is at the Masters for the 37th time. At 63, the 1985 and 1993 winner is the oldest in the field.

The Masters has been moved from April to November due to the corona pandemic. Spectators are not allowed on the golf course this year due to hygiene measures.