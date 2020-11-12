MacBooks with an Apple M1 chip can be slow to launch applications; understand

This week, Apple announced its new MacBook Air, Pro, and Mac Mini, all featuring a Silicon M1 chip based on the ARM architecture. It promises to bring a huge jump in performance on these computers, but they can still be slow to launch some applications for the first time. Understand how this is why it should happen.





The problem has been recognized by Apple itself in its developer documentation. According to her, this delay in starting applications is due to the time required for Rosetta 2 to translate the applications initially developed for Intel’s x86 architecture to ARM, which is used by the M1 chip.

See Apple’s note:

“If an executable contains only Intel instructions, macOS automatically launches Rosetta and starts the translation process. When the translation is complete, the system launches the translated executable instead of the original. However, the translation process takes time, so users should notice that translated applications sometimes start or run more slowly. “





If you’re wondering how long that should take, Microsoft clarified this week that Office 2019 and 365 apps (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and OneDrive) for Apple M1 should take around 20 seconds to start. first time.

Find out what Microsoft is saying:

“The first launch of each Office application will take longer, because the operating system must generate code optimized for the Apple Silicon processor. Users will notice the apps ‘bouncing’ off the dock for about 20 seconds while this process is complete. subsequent launches of applications will be quick. “

This way, we can understand that it shouldn’t necessarily be a problem, as developers are expected to adapt many of their x86 apps for ARM soon, as Microsoft claims to have already started developing universal binary versions of its suite for the Apple. M1 since WWDC 2020 which took place in June.

Among the applications already converted to the ARM architecture of Silicon M1 are Darkroom, djay Pro AI and OmniFocus.

know more