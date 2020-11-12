macOS Big Sur can now be downloaded by Apple laptop and desktop users

After a long wait, Apple laptop and desktop users – or at least those that are compatible – can now download the new version of software dedicated specifically to these products, macOS Big Sur or macOS 11.0.

As promised by the Cupertino giant, the new version of the operating system will be available for download and installation from today, November 12, for various devices of the company, from the oldest to the most recent. Check out the list of desktops and laptops that can already count on macOS Big Sur:

Since its launch, this is the main update ever released for macOS. The system, from Big Sur, underwent a huge redesign in its design and incorporated several features of iOS 14.

Among the novelties, the new Command Center, which allows owners of MacBook, Mac and iMac to control various parameters, such as the level of brightness, for example, more simply, like on the iPhone. In addition, Action Center also allows better organization of messages and widgets in a column that sorts items by date of entry and groups related notifications.

The news doesn’t stop at the system interface and the Safari app has also been improved in the new version to be even faster when loading pages. To learn more about macOS Big Sur and its news, visit this link.

To check the exact model of your Apple laptop or desktop computer and whether it is compatible with the new software version, please visit this link.