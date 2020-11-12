Philips updates Hue Bridge with support for Apple HomeKit’s adaptive lighting feature

Announced during WWDC 2020 and launched in mid-September, iOS 14 brought a number of important features to Apple smartphones. With a reworked interface, the adoption of widgets, and even some sort of app drawer, the update has been one of the biggest in recent years.

Philips October 26

Philips set 15

A very interesting but little cited novelty is the addition of the “Adaptive Light” function in the Apple HomeKit, a smart device platform from the Cupertino giant. With it, smart lamps can be configured to vary their colors depending on the time of day. However, technology is forcing manufacturers to implement the feature on their devices.

Those who use the Philips Hue lamp ecosystem have just gained a reason to celebrate, especially if they were interested in Adaptive Light. Philips released an update this week for its Hue Bridge that enables HomeKit on the Hue line. The Dutch company thus becomes the second to use the novelty.





The update is aimed specifically at the Hue Bridge, not the lamps, with the device handling the Adaptive Light configuration on all lights connected to it. When enabled, the feature automatically controls Hue devices, and if the user changes the intensity or color of any of the lights, the feature is disabled.

Although already available, the new version of the software, number 1941132070, appears to be limited to certain regions, at least initially. To check if the news is already available, just go to the “software update” section in the settings menu of the Philips Hue app.

Philips Hue

Developer: Signify Netherlands BV

Free

Size: varies by system