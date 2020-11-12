Global Foley Catheter Market on a Steady Growth Trail; FMI Provides Projections in Light of COVID-19 Pandemic in its New Revised Report

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the Foley Catheters market includes global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics and Covid-19 crisis impact analysis. After conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Foley Catheters Market: Segmentation

The Foley Catheters market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

Product Type 2-Way

3-Way

4-Way Material Latex Foley Catheter Hydrogel Coated Silicone Coated PTFE (polytetrafluoroethylene) Coated

Silicone Foley Catheter Hydrogel Coated Pure Silicone Coated Silver Coated

Indication Urinary Incontinence

Urethral Stricture

Chronic Obstruction

Neurogenic Bladder

Enlarged Prostate Gland/BPH

Prostate Cancer

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

MEA End User Hospitals

Long Term Care Facilities

Others

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the foley catheters market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes supply-side and demand-side trends pertaining to the foley catheters market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and a detailed segmentation of the foley catheters market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the foley catheters market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to foley catheters and their features are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which helps the reader understand the scope of the foley catheters market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

Foley catheters market report provides the key market trends that are expected to significantly impact market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factor

This section includes the key success factors and strategies being adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 05 – Global Foley catheters Demand (in Volume) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the foley catheters market during the forecast period. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical foley catheters market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute unit opportunity for the current year (2020), and an incremental unit opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 06 – Global Foley catheters Market – Pricing Analysis

This section explains the global market pricing analysis for the foley catheters market for the base year 2019. This chapter includes a detailed pricing analysis across of the seven regions of foley catheters market. Readers can also find the price difference across all regions for the base year (2019).

Chapter 07 – Global Foley catheters Market Value Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the foley catheters market during the forecast period. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical foley catheters market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter includes drivers and restraints of the foley catheters market. This section also includes macroeconomic factors and various opportunities of the foley catheters market.

Chapter 09 – COVID19 Crisis Analysis

This chapter gives information about COVID-19 crisis impact analysis which comprises of current COVID-19 statistics and probable future impact, impact on GDP of individual key countries, segment wise impact, quarter-wise forecast and projected recovery quarter.

Chapter 10 – Global Foley catheters Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Product Type

Based on product type, foley catheters market is segmented into 2-Way, 3-Way, and 4-Way foley catheters. In this chapter, readers can find information about Y-o-Y growth and market attractiveness analysis based on product type.

Chapter 11 – Global Foley catheters Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Material

Based on material, foley catheters market is segmented into latex foley catheters, and silicone foley catheters. In this chapter, readers can understand the Y-o-Y growth and market attractiveness analysis based on material.

Chapter 12 – Global Foley catheters Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Indication

Based on indication, foley catheters market is segmented into urinary incontinence, urethral stricture, chronic obstruction, neurologic bladder, enlarged prostate gland/BPH, prostate cancer, and others. In this chapter, readers can understand the Y-o-Y growth and market attractiveness analysis based on indication.

Chapter 13 – Global Foley catheters Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by End User

Based on end user, foley catheters market is segmented into hospitals, long term care facilities and others. In this chapter, readers can understand the Y-o-Y growth and market attractiveness analysis based on end user.

Chapter 14 – Global Foley catheters Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Region

This chapter explains how the foley catheters market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 15 – North America Foley catheters Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of growth of the North America foley catheters market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the regional trends, and market growth based on the product type, material, indication, end user and countries in North America.

Chapter 16 – Latin America Foley catheters Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the foley catheters market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 17 – Europe Foley catheters Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the foley catheters market based on its end user in several countries such as the U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Russia and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 18 – South Asia Foley catheters Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the foley catheters market based on its end user in several countries such as India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and the rest of South Asia are included in this chapter.

Chapter 19 – East Asia Foley catheters Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

In this chapter, China, Japan and South Korea are the prominent countries in East Asia that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the foley catheters market. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the foley catheters market during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 20 – Oceania Foley catheters Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This section highlights the growth prospects of the foley catheters market for Australia and New Zealand, during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 21 – Middle East & Africa (MEA) Foley catheters Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the foley catheters market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 22 – Key and Emerging Countries Foley catheters Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth prospects of the foley catheters market for 20+ key and emerging countries including country level market sizing and segmentation analysis for countries such as U.S., U.K., China, Brazil and others during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 23 – Market Structure Analysis

This chapter highlights the tier structure analysis, market concentration analysis and company share analysis along with sales footprint analysis of key player operating in foley catheters market.

Chapter 24 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the foley catheters market, along with a detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured are Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.), Cardinal Health (U.S.), C.R Bard (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Europe), Coloplast A/S (Europe), Medtronic plc (Europe), Flume (Europe), ConvaTec Group (Europe), VOTG Medical (Europe), Strimed Group (India), Ribbel International Limited (India), Angiplast Private Limited (India), Mais India Medical Devices Private Limited (India), JK Medirise (India), Hitec solutions (China), and others.

Chapter 25 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the foley catheters market report.

Chapter 26 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the foley catheters market.