Global Sales of USB Type-C Market to Follow a Downward Trend Post 2030, with Continued Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak, Concludes a New FMI Study

A recent market study published by FMI on the USB Type C market includes global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the USB Type C market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

USB Type C Market: Taxonomy

The global USB Type C market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the reader.

Application Smartphones & Tablets

Personal Computers & Laptops

Digital Cameras

TV

Chargers & Adapters

Media Players

Others Industry Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Media & Entertainment

Telecommunications

Healthcare

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the USB Type C market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the analysis & recommendation and wheel of fortune.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the USB Type C market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to USB Type C is provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the USB Type C market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The USB Type C market report provides the key market trends, developments and key success factors that are expected to significantly impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Chapter 04 – Global USB Type C Market – Pricing Analysis

This section provides the pricing analysis for USB Type C on the basis of application segment.

Chapter 05- Global USB Type C Market – COVID-19 Impact Analysis

This section provides the COVID-19 impact on global USB Type C market on the basis of Pre-COVID-19 market growth analysis and Post-COVID-19 market impact analysis among others. This section also covers COVID-19 Impact assessment for the global market.

Chapter 06 – Global USB Type C Market Demand (in Volume ‘000 Units) Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast, 2020–2030

This section explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the USB Type C market in the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 07 – Global USB Type C Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast, 2020–2030

This section explains the global market value analysis or market size and forecast for the USB Type C market in the forecast period of 2020-2030. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 08- Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the USB Type C market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 09 – Market Background

This chapter explains key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the USB Type C market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the supply chain and forecast factors for the USB Type C market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 10 – Global USB Type-C Market Analysis, by Protocol

Based on protocol, the USB Type C market is segmented into DisplayPort, HDMI, MHL, Thunderbolt, and USB audio over USB Type C. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the USB Type C market and market attractiveness analysis based on protocol.

Chapter 11 – Global USB Type C Market Analysis by Application

This chapter provides details about the USB Type C market based on application, and has been classified into smartphones & tablets, personal computers & laptops, digital cameras, TV, chargers & adapters, media players, and others. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractive analysis based on application.

Chapter 12 – Global USB Type C Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Industry

Based on industry, the USB Type C market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, media & entertainment, telecommunications, healthcare, and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the USB Type C market and market attractiveness analysis based on industry.

Chapter 13 – Global USB Type C Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Region

This chapter explains how the USB Type C market will grow across several geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa

Chapter 14 – North America USB Type C Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America USB Type C market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on application and countries in North America.

Chapter 15 – Latin America USB Type C Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the USB Type C market in Latin America countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 16 – Europe USB Type C Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the USB Type C market based on its end use in several countries such as Germany, France, Italy, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Russia and Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 17 – South Asia & Pacific USB Type C Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the USB Type C market based on its end use in several countries such as India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Oceania, and Rest of South Asia & Pacific are included in this chapter.

Chapter 18 – East Asia USB Type C Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the USB Type C market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan and South Korea. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the USB Type C market in East Asia.

Chapter 19 – Middle East & Africa USB Type C Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the USB Type C market in MEA countries such as GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 20 – Key and Emerging Countries USB Type C Market Analysis

Important growth prospects of the USB Type C market for the key and emerging countries are included in this chapter. This chapter helps the reader to under the country wise scenario of the USB Type C market

Chapter 21 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the USB Type C market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio. In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the USB Type C market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Anixter International, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, Belkin International, Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Silicon Laboratories, ON Semiconductor, Hirose Electric Group, and among others.

Chapter 22 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the USB Type C market report.

Chapter 23 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the USB Type C market.