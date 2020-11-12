Hermetic Packaging Market Forecast Revised in a New FMI Report as COVID-19 Projected to Hold a Massive Impact on Sales in 2030

A recent market report published by FMI on the hermetic packaging market provides global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & forecast for 2020-2030. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the Hermetic packaging market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Taxonomy

The global hermetic packaging market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Hermetic Seal Type Epoxy Hermetic Seals

Glass-to-Metal (GTM) Hermetic Seals

Ceramic-to-Metal (CTM) Hermetic Seals

Glassware Sealing PTFE Sealing Rings

O-Rings PTFE Sleeves Configuration Multilayer Ceramic Packages

Metal Can Packages

Pressed Ceramic Packages Application Semiconductor Electronics

Thermostats

Optical Devices

Switches

Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS)

Electrical or Electronic Parts

Batteries End Use Electronics & Electrical Manufacturing

Automotive & Mechanical Parts

Aerospace

Telecommunications

Military & Defense

Others (Pharmaceuticals, Building & Construction) Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle-East and Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the hermetic packaging market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes dominant segments in the global hermetic packaging market, along with key facts about hermetic packaging market. It also includes graphical representation of the segments according to market size and growth rate.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definition of the hermetic packaging market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about hermetic packaging present in the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers to understand the scope of the hermetic packaging market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Trends

It includes a comprehensive analysis of key trends such as product innovation that are impacting the global market.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This chapter highlights various factors associated with enhancing the market growth, such as product USPs and features.

Chapter 05 – Global Hermetic packaging market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This section explains the global market volume (units) analysis and forecast for the hermetic packaging market for the forecast period 2020-2030. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical hermetic packaging market, along with Y-o-Y growth opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 06 – Global Hermetic packaging market – Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the average pricing analysis of hermetic packaging market in different regions across the globe. The weighted average pricing at the manufacturer-level is analyzed in this section.

Chapter 07 – Global Hermetic packaging market Demand (Value in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast, 2020–2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the hermetic packaging market for the forecast period of 2020-2030. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical hermetic packaging market, along with Y-o-Y growth opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030) and opportunity analysis for the future.

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key forecast factors that are expected to influence the growth of hermetic packaging market over the forecast period. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the hermetic packaging market, which include the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends. This section also includes value chain analysis.

Chapter 09 – COVID-19 Impact

This chapter provides details about the impact of COVID-19 on the global hermetic packaging market. This includes conservative, most likely, and optimistic scenario of the global market for year 2019-2020. Furthermore, this section also provides details regarding the scenario for the years in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Chapter 10 – Global Hermetic packaging market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, By Hermetic Seal Type

Based on hermetic seal type, the market is segmented into epoxy hermetic seals, glass to metal (GTM) hermetic seals, ceramic to metal (CTM) hermetic seals and glassware sealing. In this chapter, readers can find information about key attractive segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 11 – Global Hermetic packaging market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, By Configuration

Based on configuration, the hermetic packaging market is segmented as multilayer ceramic packages, metal can packages and pressed ceramic packages. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 12 – Global Hermetic packaging market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, By Application

Based on application, the hermetic packaging market is segmented as semiconductor electronics, thermostats, optical devices, switches, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), electrical & electronic parts and batteries. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 13 – Global Hermetic packaging market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, By End Use

Based on end use, the hermetic packaging market is segmented as electronics & electrical manufacturing, automotive & mechanical parts, aerospace, telecommunications, military & defense and others (pharmaceuticals and building & construction). In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 14 – Global Hermetic packaging market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Region

This chapter explains how the hermetic packaging market is expected to grow across various geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Middle East & Africa and Oceania.

Chapter 15 – North America Hermetic packaging market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of growth of the North America hermetic packaging market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers will also find some of key points on the basis of estimated market size and consumption of hermetic packaging market.

Chapter 16 – Latin America Hermetic packaging market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America hermetic packaging market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the hermetic packaging market in leading countries in Latin America such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 17 – Europe Hermetic packaging market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the hermetic packaging market based on material, product type and end use in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Poland, U.K., BENELUX, Russia, Nordics and Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 18 – Middle East and Africa Hermetic packaging market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the hermetic packaging market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, Northern Africa, and the Rest of MEA during the forecast period 2020 – 2030.

Chapter 19 –East Asia Hermetic packaging market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the hermetic packaging market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea during the forecast period 2020 – 2030.

Chapter 20 –South Asia Hermetic packaging market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the South Asia hermetic packaging market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the hermetic packaging market in leading countries such as India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Rest of South Asia.

Chapter 21 –Oceania Hermetic packaging market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

In this section, readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of hermetic packaging market in the Australia and New Zealand during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 22 – Hermetic packaging market Country-wise Analysis and Forecast

This chapter provides information about how the hermetic packaging market will grow in various countries such as United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Russia, Poland, Turkey, South Africa, GCC, Japan, South Korea, India, China, and Australia & New Zealand during the forecast period 2020 – 2030.

Chapter 23 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the hermetic packaging market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 24– Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers will find a comprehensive list of all leading manufacturers in the hermetic packaging market, along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are SCHOTT AG, AMETEK Inc., Materion Corporation, Willow Technologies, Teledyne e2v (UK) Limited., Sinclair Manufacturing Company, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Amkor Technology, Micross Components Inc., Egide Group, SGA Technologies, SAES Group., Integrated Device Technology Inc., Televec, Mackin Technologies, Special Hermetic Products Inc., Emerson Electric Co., SRI Hermetics Inc. and KYOCERA International Inc.

Chapter 25– Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the hermetic packaging market report.

Chapter 26 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, about the hermetic packaging market.