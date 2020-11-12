JBL Horizon 2: Bluetooth radio and LCD screen launched in Brazil

It’s nothing new that the American JBL has gradually expanded its product catalog to the Brazilian market, which included the recent launch of items such as the Tune 125TWS headphones and the Cinema SB110 soundbar with the promise of delivering a design. compact and powerful sound. .

Continuing to monitor brand news, we had the official today that the Horizon 2 FM clock radio is now available to Brazilians, a device that supports Bluetooth connectivity, FM radio and discreet visuals. .

Accessories 23 oct.

Releases 13 oct.

Promising to offer good sound quality, the speaker has a visual that partly refers to what we saw in part in the Echo Dot line, however relying on a vertical format and an LCD screen to display information such as time, date and number of scheduled alarms.

A curious point about the new device is that at the back it has LED lighting, allowing it to be used as ambient light, which is regulated by the rotary knob available at the top of the device ( it is also used to select the opening hours). alarm and adjust the volume).

Another detail to note is that the device still offers on its right side the possibility of connecting up to two devices via USB-A, thus allowing the charging of smartphones, tablets and other devices using this type of connection to supplement the battery. .

And to close, but not least, the manufacturer also confirmed that the device has a built-in light sensor, allowing the device to automatically adjust the brightness according to the lighting of the place, which means you can not in the morning or at night, there will be annoying lighting without having to set it up.

Technical specifications

General specifications Transducer: 2 x 1.5 “/ 2 x 38 mm Output power: 2×4 W RMS Frequency response: 75 Hz – 20 KHz (-6 dB) Signal / noise ratio:> 80 dB Power supply: 13 V / 2 , 2 A Backup battery alarm value: CR2032 USB charger output: 5 V / 2 A (maximum) Wireless specifications Bluetooth® version: 4.2 Bluetooth® profile: A2DP V1.3, AVRCP V1.6 Frequency range of Bluetooth® transmitter: 2.400 – 2.4835 GHz Bluetooth® transmitter power: 0 to 7 dBm (EIRP) Bluetooth® transmitter modulation: GFSK, π / 4 DQPSK, 8 DPSK Radio specifications FM tuning range: 76 MHz – 108 MHz (varies by country) Dimensions Dimensions (H x W x D): 178 x 162 x 75.7 (mm) Weight: 0.81 kg

Price and availability

Announced today by JBL, the Horizon 2 clock radio is available for purchase from the brand’s official website in black for a suggested price of R $ 899, and you can also get a 10% discount for payments made. with boleto.

So what did you think of JBL Horizon 2? Tell us in the comments!