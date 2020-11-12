Corona worries at DHB: four domestic players already positive

Frankfurt / Main (dpa) – The corona wave has hit German national handball players harder than feared and is bringing the Bundesliga into ever longer time frames.

After goalkeeper Johannes Bitter and full-back Marian Michalczik, DHB debutant Juri Knorr of Bundesliga club GWD Minden and Melsungen defense chief Finn Lemke also tested positive on Thursday.

Record champion THW Kiel therefore advises rethinking the German national team’s participation in the World Cup in January next year. “The time has come to reopen the barrel,” said Managing Director Viktor Szilagyi.

At the German Handball Federation, the concern for the health of the players was the top priority. “We want everyone who is infected to survive the disease as little as possible. It’s the most important thing without ifs and buts, ”said Axel Kromer, DHB athletic director.

With young Juri Knorr, however, that wish did not come true. “The symptoms are already severe. At this point, of course, we wish him good luck and a speedy recovery, ”said Frank von Behren, Managing Director of Mindens.

The entire Bundesliga team in East Westphalia, led by coach Frank Carstens, had to enter a 14-day quarantine immediately after consulting the responsible health service. Minden’s scheduled home Bundesliga match against Bergische HC that evening was promptly called off by HBL. GWD’s upcoming matches in Coburg on Sunday and against Rhine-Neckar Löwen on November 21 also threaten to be canceled.

The next matchday’s flagship match between MT Melsungen and SC Magdeburg, which is due to be broadcast live on ARD next Saturday, has to be postponed. On Thursday evening, the suspicion of corona was confirmed by national player Lemke. “This is bad news for Finn, for our team and for the whole club. At the top of course is our wish that Finn gets over the infection as quickly as possible and, most importantly, in good condition, ”said Axel Geerken, MT board member.

As a precaution, the whole team had already gone into voluntary quarantine at home and must now stay there for 14 days. “It hurts in three ways, as we are now missing out on already pledged sponsorship amounts and the all-important organizational preparation work has been in vain,” Geerken said, referring to the necessary relocation of the game from Magdeburg.

Previously, due to the Corona crisis, four matches of Matchday 7 had already been postponed, including the matches of top clubs THW Kiel and SG Flensburg-Handewitt. “Of course, there is a plan B to continue playing the season. But we still stick to the original game plan system. The next few weeks will show whether the games can be played in this way, ”HBL Managing Director Frank Bohmann had already told pay-TV channel Sky the day before. “We only plan from week to week.”

Knorr and Lemke had tested negative for the corona virus on several occasions as part of the international match week that ended on Sunday and therefore returned to club training. Thursday morning, Knorr tested positive. “This is of course a big shock for us! To date, we have assumed that Juri was not infected during the national team trip, ”said von Behren. It was the same with Lemke.

The association has to date no explanation as to where the national players could have been infected. “We have carefully implemented the DHB hygiene concept for national teams to the best of our knowledge and belief,” said sporting director Kromer. “Unfortunately, the positive results of the PCR tests which are now available contradict our claim to guarantee the highest level of safety.” The association now wishes to conduct an in-depth analysis “in order to be better positioned for the future and to further increase security”.