PS5: MSI promises to fix missing 1440P resolution with “Console Mode” on monitors

The ninth generation of consoles was officially launched this week, with the launch of the Xbox Series X and Series S last Tuesday (10), in addition to the arrival of the PlayStation 5 in select markets this Thursday (12). As expected, the devices impressed users and reviewers alike for their high processing power and especially for the high speed SSDs which provided a far superior experience to the hard drives of the previous generation.

Tech November 11

Tech 09 November

However, Sony console owners who choose to connect the device to a monitor will face one limitation: the lack of support for 1440P resolution. Come to think of it, MSI today announced a possible “fix” for those who don’t want to limit themselves to Full HD.

This is called “console mode”. As the material broadcast by MSI explains, the technology makes certain brand monitors accept the 4K signal emitted by the console, displaying it in 2K in a kind of downscaling. The best thing is that the technique is still able to retain HDR information, so there is no limitation on image quality. The company claims that the method has significantly better results compared to a Full HD signal.

Branded monitors that support console mode are:

Curves

MPG ARTYMIS 343CQR Optix MPG341CQR Optix MPG341CQRV Optix MAG342CQR Optix AG321CQR

Plans

Prestige PS321QR Optix MAG274QRF-QD Optix MAG274QRF

However, as the WCCFTech website reminds us, all curved monitors listed are ultra-wide, with an aspect ratio of 21: 9. The PS5 is not capable of displaying images in an ultra-wide ratio. , which will give the player two choices: display the image with black bands on the sides or stretch it to its full proportion.

It should be remembered that Sony has already taken a position on the resolution limitation, confirming that it is a software limitation. According to the company, the display option in 1440P could be released in a future system update, if there is user demand.

The PlayStation 5 is already available in the United States and parts of the world, with a launch in Brazil and the rest of the world scheduled for Thursday, November 19. The device is in pre-order, the model without a disc drive costs R $ 4,199 and the variant with a disc drive costs R $ 4,699.