No annual fees: Credicard launches new credit card with free digital account and more

Credicard is launching a new credit card to replace Credicard Zero and Black: Credicard ON, which arrives with no annual fee and with a free built-in digital account with access to PIX, which launches now in November.

The card was already being tested under the name Credicard Beta for selected users, but is now available to anyone who wants to use it, simply by ordering through the Credicard ON app on the App Store and Google Play. , once the registration is approved, it is enough to start using it, as it is possible to make purchases even without the physical card having arrived for the user.

Additionally, Credicard says the card will target those who want to do everything digitally, as it will be compatible with major digital payment methods such as Samsung Pay, Google Pay and Apple Pay in 2021.

The digital account will launch in December and will allow it to perform even more functions in early 2021, when it will gain even more resources in addition to transferring and depositing between Credicard accounts.

The look of the card is also different, being able to receive customizations and still not having the numbers traditionally included in the plastics of other banks, this prevents it from being misused if you lose it.

To use the card for online purchases, just create a virtual card in the app and use the data provided there. The banner used by Credicard On is the Platinum visa and the password can be defined by the user, differently from before, when it was necessary to use the one Itaú has chosen, in addition, the card has NFC , which allows payments by approximation.

Another benefit it brings is the reimbursement at selected partners, in addition to special discounts on offers that will be available at the start of 2021. However, it is worth saying that the program has a monthly fee and earns 1% on all card bill expenses. Unfortunately, Credicard did not disclose the amount charged for participation in the program.

In 2021, the financial inclusion program will also be launched, which will allow access to loans by card. It will also feature a financial education program for those without approved credit, where users will have to complete assignments to clear their names or make investments to ensure the bank’s confidence.

Finally, Credicard ON will also have the “iPhone forever” program to facilitate the purchase of an Apple device with extended payments and the exchange of the mobile phone for another after a certain time.

Finally, the card will also offer a 10% discount to Credicard On customers who wish to purchase the game Assassin’s Creed Valhalla through a partnership with Ubisoft.

