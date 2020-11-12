5G in Brazil: frequency auction announcement reaches Anatel board for analysis

The journey to 5G in Brazil has been quite difficult, with authorities, operators and primarily consumers facing a series of hurdles. The technology got its start incompletely here, via 5G DSS, which ends up delivering speeds well below what had been promised, which even alerted consumer protection agencies.

The big expectation revolves around the 5G mmWave, which uses high frequencies and, therefore, offers higher speeds. The system, however, depends on distributing that spectrum to operators through the long-awaited 5G auction. The event, originally scheduled for March of that year, has been postponed several times and is now slated to take place in the second half of 2021.





In the midst of the difficulties, good news arrives this Thursday. As the Teletime website discovered, the auction notice has been finalized by Anatel’s technical team and is already in the hands of the agency’s board of directors for analysis and possible changes. The text has already been the subject of a public consultation, in which companies and specialists suggest adjustments, and must maintain most of the standards described.

However, changes have been made, including the following changes:

Anatel is expected to clarify that the 3.5 GHz band to be auctioned is for 5G, which requires at least some of that spectrum to be allocated to the new network in all cities. Although obvious, this point was not clarified before. The rules for investments in network infrastructure are subject to change subject to Anatel’s approval. Additionally, operators can choose to start implementing 5G in cities that comply with the antenna law first, but all cities must be served. The amounts invested in the auction will indeed be converted into investments in infrastructure, which does not guarantee a low cost in the process. The lots will not be divided by states or numbering zones, but by regions of Brazil (North, Northeast, South, Southeast, Midwest), the Southeast being the only one to suffer more divisions.

Another point of emphasis defined in the announcement is that the sale of frequencies will be done in five blocks of 80MHz, instead of 100MHz, a step taken in preparation for the sale of Oi Móvel. Also according to Teletime, the document is expected to be analyzed by the board later this year, given that the meetings are scheduled for November 26 and December 17. The idea of ​​the body is to speed up the process, by examining the critical points together, so that the opinion can reach the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) without major difficulties.