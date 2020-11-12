British government fights trade pact in chaos

London (dpa) – “Millions of people are waking up this morning scratching their heads and asking: What is going on in the world?” British opposition leader Keir Starmer said on radio after a hectic night in London on Thursday morning.

“We are in the midst of a pandemic, we all care about our health and our families – and this group is bickering behind the door at 10 Downing Street.”

It was the last episode of an opaque plot in the British government circle around Prime Minister Boris Johnson. It’s basically about the resignation of communications chief Lee Cain and the wild speculation surrounding it. Much has remained uncertain, but no one denies that there is chaos behind the black door with the golden ratio 10. And this mess, in turn, is littering the gears of the ongoing negotiations with the European Union. on a trade pact on Brexit. At least, that’s how you see it in Brussels.

What happened? Cain was regarded as Johnson’s longtime confidant and the first-rate doctor. By the way, Cain is a strong proponent of leaving the EU, which had a decisive influence on the Brexit supporters’ ‘Vote Leave’ campaign. On Wednesday, Cain was traded for the important post of Chief of Staff. But then, late Wednesday evening, suddenly and without explanation, he announced that he would take his hat off at the end of the year.

The London capital press is now analyzing in detail the reasons for Cain’s departure and the internal feuds: headwinds against Cain as possible chief of staff, Johnson’s promotion of a former BBC reporter on television from his government and, last but not least, the alleged dislike of Johnson’s fiancée, Carrie Symonds. against Cain. There was quick speculation: is Cain’s closest ally and extractor, Dominic Cummings, going there too? Maybe even Brexit negotiator David Frost?

Frost is the man who, after months of negotiations with his EU opponent Michel Barnier, is these days supposed to finalize a comprehensive trade pact with the European Union. The time is almost up, as such an agreement is expected to enter into force at the start of the year. Then, membership of the internal market and the customs union will also end after the UK leaves the EU.

The rumor of Frost’s resignation initially turned out to be baseless. But even in Brussels, you seem a little incredulous in Downing Street. In any case, the British government did not know what it wanted for a long time during the negotiations, said an EU representative on Thursday, who also used the word “chaos”. So London would have hoped in vain for any magic twist that could put the EU under pressure – the US elections or a decline in the corona pandemic. But the turning point did not materialize.

And so the negotiations drag on, sometimes in Brussels, sometimes in London. Several deadlines have already passed. Originally a contract was supposed to be in place by mid-October and then at the end of October. Most recently, the European Parliament said the breakthrough must be made this week so that a deal can be ratified before the end of the year. But this week, that probably won’t work either: you’ll continue next week in Brussels, a European Commission spokesperson said on Thursday.

In terms of content, there has been progress according to information from European circles, but progress is very slow. The same three points of contention are always mentioned: fishing, conditions of competition, rules of arbitration. And we are still talking about serious differences.

A diplomat in Brussels even said they still don’t know if London wants a deal. On the other hand, European negotiator Barnier has repeatedly stressed that everything will be tried until the last minute. Over the years, the Frenchman has struck a pose of seemingly unwavering patience. Also this week, he greeted the cameras of London photographers behind his European blue mask every morning – and yet had nothing to say.

What is clear is that the EU does not want failure. And neither has Britain, apparently. In London, some see Cain’s resignation as a sign that the odds of a successful negotiation are increasing: it’s the beginning of the end of the powerful Brexiteers that have been setting the tone for Downing Street for some time. But then the speculation begins again.