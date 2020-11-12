International

YouTube Rewind 2020: coronavirus changes this year’s retrospective to be canceled

rej November 12, 2020

2020 has been, in many ways, an unusual year and, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, several tech events and fairs have been canceled – all in response to social isolation measures suggested by health officials from the whole world.

Now, out of respect for the difficult year we have had, YouTube has decided to cancel the 2020 edition of its platform retrospective, Rewind. In a statement on Twitter, the social network informed of the decision, but pointed out that despite all the difficulties, the platform’s creators were responsible for many of the good times that have unfolded this year.

Since 2010, we end the year with Rewind: a retrospective of the creators, videos and the most striking trends of the year. Whether you love it or just remember 2018, Rewind has always been a celebration for you.

But 2020 was different. And it doesn’t seem fair to continue like it isn’t. So we’re taking a break from Rewind this year.

We know a lot of what happened in 2020 was created by all of you. You’ve found ways to uplift people, help them cope, and make them laugh. You’ve really improved on a difficult year.

Thanks for making a difference.

In the post, YouTube recalls the fateful 2018 edition, when Rewind was the platform’s most hated video.

At the time, the retrospective included exaggerated references to Fortnite, as well as the addition of its influencers out of context in the video. With that, the users of the social network did not like the result. In an attempt to get around the situation, the 2019 edition added some of the site’s top-rated productions, but still received more dislikes than likes.

So what did you think of YouTube’s decision to cancel the 2020 edition of Rewind? Comment with us in the space below.

