German U21 only with a draw against Slovenia |

rej November 12, 2020

Braunschweig (dpa) – The German Under-21s had to settle for a draw in the test match before qualifying for the European Championship.

Coach Stefan Kuntz’s squad separated 1: 1 (1: 0) from EM host Slovenia on Thursday in Braunschweig. Manuel Wintzheimer (42nd minute / foul penalty) scored in the phantom match for Germany, Zan Medved (46th / foul penalty) for the Slovenes. Goalkeeper Finn Dahmen saved another penalty shortly before the end (87th).

On Tuesday (6.15pm / ProSieben MAXX, his team want to finally complete the European Championship ticket against Wales. The final round will take place next year in Slovenia and Hungary.

