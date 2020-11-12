WandaVision: Disney Plus confirms the launch of its first exclusive for January

In this sense, we know that the streaming service has officially confirmed on its Twitter account that the first title to arrive in the catalog will be WandaVision, scheduled for January 15, apparently with availability in all markets where the service operates (account given that the date for Americans is exactly the same).

Additionally, the streaming service has placed a teaser that shows some footage from the series, displayed inside older TVs (called “tube TVs”), referring to the oldest setting ever seen in others. trailers for the series, as can be seen checked out below.

Check out the official synopsis for the series, according to Disney Plus:

The series is a mix of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision – two overpowered beings who live idealized suburban lives – begin to suspect that all is not as it seems.