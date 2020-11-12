Return of the classics: Nokia 8000 and 6300 are relaunched with 4G, renewed design and more

We had already seen signs of a return to the market of some classics like the Nokia 8000 and 6300 and now we have confirmation: both are back with new specs and revamped designs for those who want basic, easy-to-use phones. use. Check out everything that has been revealed now about the Nokia 6300 and 8000 arriving with a 4G connection.

Nokia 6300 4G

Starting with the most basic model presented today by HMD Global, we have the Nokia 6300 4G. As you can see in the image below, it is not a smartphone, but a cell phone with KaiOS, that is, no apps like Android. It is inspired by the classic Nokia 6300 launched in 2007 by the Finn when it did not yet belong to Microsoft.

Its specifications include:

2.4 inch screen with QVGA resolution VGA camera with flash Snapdragon 210 processor KaiOS operating system 512 MB RAM 4 GB internal storage with expansion via MicroSD Bluetooth, GPS and FM radio with headset connected to P2 input Battery from 1500 mAh

As you may have noticed, the strength of this device is not the speed or the amount of memory, in reality the goal of these devices is to have a long lasting battery for the most basic functions like calling and sending messages.

Thus, Nokia claims that the Nokia 6300 4G can stay away from standby for almost 28 days. Also, it should be remembered that KaiOS supports WhastApp, and the phone supports up to 8 hours of continuous calling.

Nokia 8000 4G

Speaking now of the Nokia 8000 4G, we have the same inspiration from older devices. In the design we have a similar appearance to the 6300 4G, but with more refined lines and a glass-like coating on the back, where there is a larger opening for the speaker, which can be more powerful in this model.

The front of the Nokia 8000 4G has the same glossy appearance that looks more premium with curved edges, even though it is plastic. Speaking of specs, it has the same processor and RAM and storage numbers, but the screen is bigger: 2.8 inches and the camera is 2MP against the 6300 4G VGA sensor.

Both phones are launching in select markets today, where the Nokia 8000 4G arrives for € 79 (~ R $ 510) in Onyx, Opal, Citrine and Topaz colors. While the Nokia 6300 4G will be sold for 49 € (~ R $ 315) in the colors Cyan Green, Light Charcoal and Powder White.

There is still no availability forecast for Brazil, as Nokia has yet to launch any of its multifunction phones in the country. Either way, it’s worth waiting for an official statement from HMD Global and Multilaser on this matter, as they are responsible for selling the brand nationally.

