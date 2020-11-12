Outlook on the Pest Control Industry to 2025 – Europe Holds a Prominent Share of the Market

According to the report, the europe pest control industry garnered $3.8 billion in 2017, and is estimated to reach $6.2 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2025. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the drivers & opportunities, top investment pockets, top winning strategies, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and wavering market trends.

Drivers, restraints and opportunities-

Easy availability of pest control products and services, changes in climatic conditions, and presence of large number regulatory bodies and leading pest control market players boosted the growth of the market. However, health hazardous chemicals related to pest control hampers the market growth. On the contrary, consistent product development and product launches are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The chemical segment to lead the trail by 2025-

The chemical segment dominated the market in 2017, contributing nearly one-third of the Europe pest control market. This is due to its cost-effectiveness and quick application. However, the mechanical segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, owing to its rapid procedure to eradicate pests such as rats and squirrels.

The insect segment held the largest share in 2017-

The insects segment held the lion’s share in 2017, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the Europe pest control market. This is due to the Increase in use of insecticides to eradicate insects in hospitals, households, farms, restaurants, and forest. However, the rodents segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, owing to the rising rodent population associated with the increase in food grain production.

Western Europe to rule the roost in terms of revenue-

The market across Western Europe ruled in terms of revenue, contributing for nearly 89% of the Europe pest control market share in 2017. This is due to the presence of promising economies such as Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Spain along with presence of major industry players like BAS SE, Rentokil Initial Plc., Ecolab, Rollins, Inc., and Anticlimax in this region. However, the market across Eastern Europe is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. This is owing to developing growth of pest control products in agriculture and residential application segment. Moreover, increasing small scale and mid-scale pest control players further expected to contribute significantly in this region by offering promising growth opportunities.

Leading market players-

Syngenta

Bayer AG

Rentokil Initial plc

BASF SE

Rollins

The ServiceMaster Company

FMC Corporation

Dodson Pest Control

Lindsey Pest Services

Ecolab

