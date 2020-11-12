Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market Latest Trends And Key Drivers Supporting Growth

A new report published by Allied Market Research titled, “Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market by Application and Geography – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 – 2022,” projects that the world cerium oxide nanoparticles market is expected to reach $734 million by 2022 from $186 million in 2015, registering a CAGR of 21.7% from 2016 to 2022. It is anticipated that biomedical segment would generate the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. In the year 2015, Asia-Pacific led the global market and is expected to maintain its position throughout the study period.

The industry players made significant investments on new commercial avenues for their product segments via strategic partnerships & collaborations. Governmental funding towards extensive research and development activities coupled with an increasing support for application of cerium oxide nanoparticles. There is a rise in demand for cerium oxide nanoparticles from various end-user industries and an increase in application scope owing to its superior properties. Also, the decrease in prices of cerium oxide nanoparticles owing to the improving manufacturing technologies is expected to drive the demand for cerium oxide nanoparticles over the forecast period. However, growing concerns over environmental impact & toxicity of cerium oxide nanoparticles, high processing costs, and stringent environmental regulations could hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Download Sample Report with Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1717

In the year 2015, polishing was the largest end-user industry, with about one-third value share of cerium oxide nanoparticles market, followed by catalyst, biomedical, energy storage and personal care & cosmetic products segment. The extraordinary physio-chemical properties of cerium oxide nanoparticles, such as catalytic, neuroprotective, high ionic conductivity and anti-inflammatory properties have increased its penetration in a wide array of application, as it results in improved performance of the end product.

Key findings of the study:

Biomedical segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period.

Polishing and catalyst segment together accounted for more than half of the market share in 2015.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead the market throughout 2022, growing at a CAGR of 22.2%, in value terms.

In 2015, China and U.S. led the emergent demand in the world cerium oxide nanoparticles market.

In 2015, North America and Asia-Pacific collectively accounted for nearly two-thirds of the worldwide demand for cerium oxide nanoparticles and are expected to maintain their lead position throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region, with a CAGR of 22.2% in value terms, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The report provides comprehensive analysis of the key players that operate in the world cerium oxide nanoparticles market such as

Strem Chemicals, Inc.

PlasmaChem GmbH

Advanced Nano Products Co. Ltd.

Meliorum Technologies, Inc.

NYACOL Nano Technologies, Inc.

Skyspring Nanomaterials, Inc.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation

American Elements

Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc.

Inframat Advanced Materials.

These players occupy a major share in the world cerium oxide nanoparticles market followed by other tier 2 and tier 3 players worldwide.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1717

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter