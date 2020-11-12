Deep rift in the Saxony coalition after the chaos demo

Dresden (dpa) – The Kenyan coalition of Saxony has shown itself to be deeply divided days after the chaotic demonstration of “lateral thinking” in Leipzig. After a six-hour extraordinary session of two state parliamentary committees, representatives of the SPD and Green Interior Minister Roland Wöller (CDU) also attacked.

Wöller had previously given responsibility to the city of Leipzig as the assembly authority. Under these circumstances, the protest should not have started at all because most of the participants were not wearing face masks or adhering to the distance rule, Wöller said, accusing the city of only breaking the meeting until ‘after two and a half hours. In addition, Wöller again expressed a lack of understanding regarding the decision of the Saxony Higher Administrative Court in Bautzen, which allowed the rally. Wöller also announced a critical assessment of what happened to the police. This is the case after each use.

SPD national politician Albrecht Pallas said: “You see me here somewhat stunned (…) We have experienced a one-sided attribution of blame to the city of Leipzig. You have to wonder if the Minister of the Interior was in the same committee as me. “If Wöller rejects his responsibility in this way, we have to ask him if he still wants this responsibility.

“The events in Leipzig have led this coalition into a serious crisis of confidence,” said Valentin Lippmann of the Greens. The protest was based on a “totally inappropriate risk forecast” by the police. Lippmann spoke of massive errors and a “planning disaster”, which ultimately resulted in too few police officers on the scene: “Now it’s up to the CDU, the Home Secretary and the Prime Minister, this loss of confidence within the coalition, but especially in relation to the coalition Restore the rule of law through effective measures. “

The left then saw questions that were more open than clarified. “We do not share the view that the city of Leipzig is to blame,” said leftist parliamentary group leader Rico Gebhardt. Otherwise, the police could have closed the event themselves. He doubted there was even a strategy to do it. Left-wing MP Kerstin Köditz found the way those involved now blame themselves “terrifying”. Gebhardt and Köditz again demanded Woeller’s release.

CDU domestic expert Anton Rico presented his assessment as follows: “The unqualified resignation demands against Minister of State Roland Wöller, including those from the ranks of the coalition, are off the table.” The special meeting of the Home and Legal Affairs Committee made it clear “that the police cannot act differently from them”. It’s not about giving someone the ball. It was a difficult situation for the police as well as for the city of Leipzig and the courts concerned to make sensible decisions.

Wöller received support on this point from AfD member Sebastian Wippel, himself a police officer: “We must not blame the police for which they are in a way responsible. From the point of view of the police, they acted in a very proportionate and prudent manner. I want to expressly congratulate him. “