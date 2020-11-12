Best Sound Bar To Buy | Mobile phone guide

Highlighting each soundbar

TudoCelular has prepared several guides to help you choose your next cell phone to buy, in addition to other cool electronics to buy. Of course, we cannot forget about the sound bars, which are important for those who want to improve the sound experience while watching movies or playing games.

If you don’t have space for a full home theater in your living room or are looking for a sound set to enhance the sound experience with your bedroom TV, a sound bar would be the perfect fit.

We will only list the soundbar options available in the domestic market through trusted stores. Keep in mind that the deals may appear below on the market, as not everyone likes to buy from third parties – but these are usually the best prices.

The products are organized in order of price, which may change over time due to the constant variation of the offers.

LG SK1D

Looking to increase that sound on your TV, but don’t want to pay a lot? The most affordable sound bar with good sound quality in the domestic market is LG’s SK1D. It delivers 100W RMS, which goes way beyond the speakers of TVs which normally average 20W.

It has Sound Sync Wirelles function to be connected to LG TVs and eliminate wires in your room. You can connect your phone through Bluetooth and listen to your favorite songs on the SK1D. It also has a USB port, if you prefer to play your audio files that way.

JBL 2.0

If you’re looking for your first soundbar, but still don’t want to invest in an expensive model or with plenty of speakers that will take up space in your room, you’ll appreciate JBL 2.0. It’s the most compact model on our list that fits perfectly under any TV.

Even if you don’t have a dedicated subwoofer, JBL ensures that your product is capable of delivering deep bass so that you can feel the tension in thriller movies or enjoy your favorite music with much better sound quality than popular music. your TV speakers. You can connect your phone to the sound bar via bluetooth and have a rich and easy experience.

Samsung HW-T550

The HW-T550 is the newest addition to Samsung’s 2020 lineup for the domestic market. It is a successor to the R550 audio system launched last year and has a similar setup, but comes with an updated design. There is 320W of power in 2.1 channels with Virtual DTS: x for an immersive experience.

Like Samsung TVs, the HW-T550 also has a dedicated game mode, called Game Pro. It is automatically activated when you turn on your console and will equalize the audio for the best gaming experience. You can connect the soundbar to the TV via bluetooth and get rid of the wires.

JBL Cinema SB160

Want great sound without paying too much for home theater? The JBL SB160 model delivers excellent sound quality for what it’s loaded. It sounds more powerful and cleaner than a lot of other brands that cost more. With a power of 110W RMS and a 2.1 system, this model is interesting for small environments.

The model, although simple, has an optical input and a Bluetooth system, to connect your mobile phone or tablet and listen to your favorite music. If you want to use HDMI ARC or USB for music playback, this model is not suitable. It is one of the most compact models on the market. The bar is 90 centimeters wide and weighs 1.65 kg.

Sony HT-S350

If you like to feel the bass coming from all audio outputs, then this is the Sony HT-S350 for you. S-Force Pro technology ensures deeper bass sound that comes from all directions. The subwoofer has a front output so you can feel the impact of the bass.

And just like the LG model, if you have a Sony TV, you can connect it to the audio system without the need for wires, but if your TV is from another brand, a simple HDMI cable will suffice. This kit from Sony adopts a metal grille on the front to give a more premium feel to the equipment. In total, we have 185W of power.

LG SNH5

The SNH5 is LG’s latest soundbar to hit the domestic market and its strong point is delivering 4.1-channel audio with artificial intelligence that equalizes the sound for every type of program. There is also 3D sound for a more immersive experience, all with 600W of RMS power.

It is quite complete with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and optical connectivity. The battery is longer than the ones we listed above, 1m wide. It can play uncompressed audio and supports the most advanced codecs. The SNH5 is a mid-size model of the 2020 Korean line and rivals Samsung’s Q60T.

Samsung HW-Q60T

Another new feature from Samsung in its 2020 lineup which recently hit the domestic market is the HW-Q60T soundbar. Here you have a 5.1 sound system which, in addition to the DTS Virtal: x technology of the other model, also has Acoustic Beam technology from Samsung itself. What it does is bounce sound off the ceiling and walls to give it greater immersion.

They have a power of 360W with a larger subwoofer than the T550 model for more intense bass. There is an automatic equalizer which adjusts the audio according to the program you are watching. Game Pro mode is also present here to boost the gaming experience. But the big news is the compatibility with 2020 QLED TVs which will use the speakers and the TV soundbar at the same time for an even more sound experience. rich.

Harman Kardon SB20

Harman Kardon is known in the sound industry for its high quality products and the same bet in the domestic market with the SB20 model. Like the LG model, it also comes with a wireless subwoofer for rich and powerful sound with 2.1 configuration.

In total, there will be 300W of power which will be distributed between the two sound channels and the subwoofer. There is the Harman Volume feature which levels the sound from different audio sources to avoid frightened pops. There is a full connection with HDMI ARC, analog or optical. And all those who like surround effects enjoying the Harman Display Surround calibrated especially for movies.

JBL Bar 3.1

If you’ve found the Cinema SB150 to be very simple, then you’ll appreciate JBL’s Bar 3.1. Here you have the same sound quality as the brand, but with even greater power. And as the name suggests, a differential of this model lies in the 3-channel audio reproduction, in addition to the subwoofer, all with 450W of power.

Unlike the other models we’ve mentioned, keep in mind that the subwoofer here is massive, at 10 inches. You need to have a good space in your room for its performance to be compromised. You’ll feel everything quivering to explosions in movies and games, and even listening to bass-driven music.

Yamaha YAS-209

Another very popular brand in the area of ​​sound equipment is Yamaha and they have launched several high quality soundbars in recent years. The YAS-209 is one of the most advanced here in Brazil and is very expensive for the quality delivered to the consumer.

It promises more immersive 3D sound than competitors that also use DTS Virtual: x, its subwoofer has deeper bass with a front output, and all with 200W of power. An interesting supplement that can attract a lot of people is the support for the virtual assistant Alexa.