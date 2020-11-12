New versions? Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e have user interface revealed ahead of launch

At the end of October, we saw Xiaomi announce the Amazfit GTR 2 and GTS 2 to the global market. Both arrived with interesting sports specs and very stylish looks. However, new versions of them could be on the way according to the FCC listing, which today revealed GTR 2e and GTS 2e.

According to the documents provided by the FCC, both will look a lot like the already released versions, where the GTR 2e appears with a circular body and the GTS 2e appears with a square interface with rounded corners, as you can see on the interface and more details below.

As you can see, the GTS 2e is identified by the model A2021, while the GTR 2e is the A2023, where both are mentioned with WiFi.

What one can imagine about these new versions is that they will belong exclusively to the Indian market, since the global models announced at the end of October are already sold in Europe and the United States.

Unfortunately, there is no more information on both, but given that they are derived from standard models, one can imagine that they could be more economical versions of both, although it is that a possibility.

Either way, we’ll likely have more info on both soon with the launch of the two together, as well as their siblings already selling for € 179 (R $ 1199) for GTS 2 and € 169 (R $ 1132). $) for the Amazfit GTR 2 in the Sport version and 179 € for those who prefer the Classic model.