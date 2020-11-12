Jiangsu Suning first Chinese football champion

Beijing (AP) – Italy’s Eder and Brazilian Alex Teixeira have pulled Chinese soccer club Jiangsu Suning to their first league title.

In the second leg of the Super League playoff final, Nanjing’s side defeated Guangzhou Evergrande 2-1 (1-0) on Thursday and dethroned previous series champions. The first leg ended scoreless.

Born in Brazil, Eder scored in stoppage time in the first period (45th + 3). Teixeira scored the league deciding goal in the 47th minute, as Evergrande only managed the connection goal thanks to Shihao Wei (61st).