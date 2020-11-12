Reno 5 Pro? Mysterious Oppo Phone Goes to Geekbench with Dimensity 1000 Plus

After seeing that rumors related to the imminent launch of the Reno 5 began to emerge, which includes the approval which made it possible to know more details on the design, the load and the cameras, more a possible device of the line appears in the Geekbench referral program.

Identified only as the Oppo PDSM00, the device attracts attention for having loaded the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus chipset, 8 GB of RAM and Android 11, which suggests that it could be the Oppo Reno 5 Pro (which it had not yet) been seen in leaks).

This suspicion of being the most advanced version of the line is due to two specific points: first, it is due to the hardware seen in the Reno 5, already reported as a device that will bring the Dimensity 800U on board and also by the model mentioned, being the reference PDSM00 very close to the PEGM00, considered as a model of the standard version.

Speaking specifically of the results obtained by the device in Geekbench 4.1.0, we have that it obtained 2392 points in the single-core and 5836 in the multi-core, and the use of the previous version of the application may have interfered in the result, considering that the ideal would be the test in Geekbench 5, more optimized for the latest processors.

At the moment, information about the device is scarce but given its time in the Geekbench, it’s possible to imagine that soon we’ll see more leaks related to it, anticipating what we might see when it will be officially presented to the general public market.

So what are your bets for the supposed Reno 5 Pro? Would you like some material or would you change something?