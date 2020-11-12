Samsung Galaxy Note 9 starts receiving November security package in Europe

Samsung seems determined to release updates, at least for its flagships. We’ve already seen, for example, that the Galaxy S20 has started receiving another beta of One UI 3.0 – which is loaded with Android 11. Meanwhile, the 2019 flagship Galaxy Note 10 Plus has also started. to test the latest software version.

Outside of the realm of beta testing, the Galaxy Note 9 – launched in 2018 – began receiving today, November 12, Google’s security patch for this month. The update carries the version number N960FXXU6FTK1 and has started to be released, initially, for users of the device in Germany.

Google’s November security package for the South Korean mobile phone contains several vulnerability fixes. There are 31 moderate threats corrected, plus 29 high vulnerabilities and 5 other critical operating system vulnerabilities.

In addition to security fixes, the Galaxy Note 9 update does not come with any other improvements or functions for the system. However, this is not uncommon, as the smartphone has already received another major update less than a month ago, via One UI 2.5.

So far there is no provision for Brazilian models to receive the updated patch. The last update released was at the end of last month and brought the October package to cellphone owners in Brazil. Likewise, there is also no release date for this version for countries other than Germany.

To check if an update is available on a Galaxy Note 9, just go to Settings, navigate to Software Update, and finally click on Download and Install, if the option is available.