AMD Introduces Radeon RX 6000 Series Ray Tracing and VRS with World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

AMD surprised the tech world by announcing its new Radeon RX 6000 GPU lineup at the end of October. After years of lagging behind rival Nvidia solutions with the GeForce family, AMD’s new graphics cards have impressed with the standard. performance and prices offered.

In preparation for the launch of the RX 6000 family, the manufacturer is presenting the “Radeon RX 600 Partner Showcase” series on its YouTube channel, in which it presents the technologies used in new GPUs in partnership with game producers.

The first episode revealed the use of Variable Rate Shading (VRS) and Ambient Occlusion from the proprietary Fidelity FX technology package in DiRT 5, while the second episode showed the application of Ray Tracing via DirectX. Ray Tracing (DXR) and Contrast Adaptive Sharpening in Godfall.

This week, the third episode of the show was in partnership with Blizzard Entertainment and its game World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, the latest expansion to the legendary MMORPG. According to the development team, the title will use Ray Tracing via DXR and Ambient Occlusion from Fidelity FX combined with VRS and Infinity Cache to improve performance.







The promise is that we’ll see more polished looks, with a bit more realism compared to the original look of the game. You can check out the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands episode below, as well as access the DiRT 5 presentations on this link and Godfall on this link.

The AMD Radeon RX 6000 family debuts in the international market on December 8, with the RX 6800 for $ 579 (~ R $ 3,143), the RX 6800 XT for $ 649 (~ R $ 3,523) and the RX 6900 XT for $ 999 (~ R $ 5,416). GPUs do not yet have an official price for the Brazilian market.