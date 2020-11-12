Löw announces test stop – Bayern named Süle

Leipzig (AP) – Joachim Löw laughed and joked at the end of his detailed remarks on his hardworking apprentices’ test match victory against the Czech Republic.

The 1-0 (1-0) significantly brightened the mood of the national coach, who was consistently on target, and the currently extremely critical national football team during Corona’s bleak fall. “We took a deep breath in the cabin,” Löw said happily in the Leipzig arena as it approached midnight and several lawnmowers rattled for a long time on the beaten playing field.

Shortly before midnight, suddenly he is gone. Rather, in the Nations League matches against Ukraine on Saturday (8.45 p.m. / ZDF), again in the Red Bull Arena without a spectator and three days later in Seville against Spain, the prospect of winning the group and d ‘Entering the Final Four Tournament DFB Director Oliver Bierhoff complained that the’ dark cloud ‘had to be chased away a bit before the start of an uncertain EM year 2021. “I think it was not the main task of this team because we were a very launched team, “noted substitute captain Ilkay Gündogan.

The team for an evening around striker Luca Waldschmidt did well and would have deserved more audience than these five and a half million viewers who were still watching TV on RTL broadcast Wednesday evening. It was a negative rate for at least 20 years on an international match show. “You really got into it,” Löw said, praising his test launchers. The stars established around captain Manuel Neuer, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sané and Timo Werner, who took over on Thursday, must trigger a change of mood and a new anticipation for the European Championship.

Löw has therefore announced an immediate trial stop. “The game is now a big topic,” said the 60-year-old. He underscored this with the measure allowing defense chief Niklas Süle to travel to Saxony with Bayern’s block after the early end of the corona quarantine. With the exception of Toni Kroos, who was banned after two yellow cards, there should be an EM cadre on the pitch against Ukraine. “We now have two more games, then three more in March. And then there’s the nomination and the preparation for the European Championship, “said Löw:” Of course it’s about playing. “

And the group victory in the League of Nations. “The odds are always there. If we win against Ukraine, we will be in a good position, ”Loew said. Then there would be a final for first place against the Spaniards at one point. “We want to win against Ukraine – of course!” Said Florian Neuhaus of Gladbach, the best of Germany against the Czech Republic.

Löw initially made several changes to the XXL squad on Thursday. Gladbach’s Jonas Hofmann tore a muscle bundle in his right thigh against the Czech Republic and on the left, as did Robin Gosens, who is no longer there due to a calf injury. Additionally, Löw canceled Ridle Baku from Wolfsburg and Nico Schulz from Dortmund. The big winner of the overnight test match was Philipp Max, who is the only left-wing defender in the 23-man squad without Gosens and Schulz in the squad.

“Every game you win gives you a good impression,” Loew said after several wins that were awarded in September and October. The DFB scale reads differently after Wednesday night’s hit. “We have already delivered the results,” Löw said. In the past two years, only one of 18 international matches has been lost – a 2: 4 in Hamburg against Holland in September 2019.

Löw doesn’t like to reduce football to results even in his 15th year as a national coach. “How is decisive.” This corresponded to the last experience in 2020 with newbies around newbies Max (27) and Baku (22). “The two were on the road intensely,” praised Löw. Max even gave Waldschmidt the winning goal. “It’s a very special day for me,” said the full-back. Others might follow.

Löw was also “impressed” by the performance of determined Neuhaus (23) in midfield and Robin Koch (24), who convinced him as head of defense in the last three. The two are getting closer to a place in the EM team. Scorer Waldschmidt, whom Löw called “a great danger for the goal”, and Kevin Trapp also scored points. The Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper recorded his first DFB goal victory with a great reflex on a Matej Vydra header. “It was difficult to keep, he did a great job,” said Löw.

In principle, the national coach congratulated all subjects who were allowed to appear against harmless Czechs – with one exception. Löw sent Julian Brandt an EM warning. “I expect him to take the next step.” Löw has deliberately revealed that he only had one conversation with the 24-year-old Dortmund on match day.

“He has so much ability.” But Löw demands consistency and a better completion rate from Brandt. Three goals in 34 international matches is too little. Brandt missed a big chance against the Czech Republic without concentrating. “He’s a little fluctuating in his performance,” Löw complained. But that still applies to the whole national team.