Dozens of refugees drowned in boat accident off Libya

The chaos of civil war has raged in Libya for nearly ten years. The country has become one of the most important transit areas for migrants en route to Europe. Again and again, people die in the process.

Tripoli (dpa) – When a boat with refugees fell, at least 74 people drowned off the coast of western Libya. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced Thursday. More than 120 people are said to be on board the boat, including children.

47 survivors were brought ashore by the coast guard and fishermen, IOM said. 31 bodies were recovered. The search for victims continues.

Civil war has raged in Libya for almost ten years. In the chaos, the North African country has become one of the most important transit zones for refugees en route to Europe. Time and time again, migrants are killed in accidents in the Mediterranean. IOM said that in the past two days alone, two boats capsized and at least 19 people drowned.

Spanish private rescuers on Wednesday rescued more than 110 migrants from Libya from distress. Shortly after being rescued from the Mediterranean, a six-month-old refugee baby died on the “Open Arms” ship, rescue workers said. As Open Arms reported on Thursday, the team shot five dead people out of the water during the operation. With the baby, the death toll rose to six.

Many people continue to take small boats to the North African countries of Tunisia and Libya to reach Europe. Several boats with hundreds of people have landed on Lampedusa Island in recent days. According to official figures, nearly 31,000 migrants in total have arrived in Italy so far in 2020. In 2019, there were just under 10,000 over the same period.