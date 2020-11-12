Rappi files lawsuit against iFood for anti-competitive practices in the market

Rappi – who recently started selling Xiaomi phones in his app – has opened a case against iFood at the Administrative Council for Economic Defense, Cade. According to reports, the Colombian company accuses the giant of implementing anti-competitive practices in the market.

According to the magazine Exame, which obtained information from sources close to the subject, Rappi justifies that iFood acts unfairly with the competition in the segment by concluding exclusive agreements with several restaurants and, thus, reducing the performance of its competitors.

In the document, it is reported that the agreements signed between the accused and the restaurants include very high amounts for departure fines and an above-average duration of the contract, which makes other demands, as Rappi himself- even or Uber Eats, for example, have a loss in the share of trades that serve by delivery applications.

Rappi also explains that iFood is taking advantage of its dominant position in the market – currently the app is a segment leader – to offer more benefits to restaurants and enter into these exclusive deals. Currently, the person responsible for opening the action at Cade ranks third in the Brazilian delivery app market and is still behind Uber Eats.

Exame also heard from experts on the subject, who noted that the practice of signing exclusive deals with restaurants is not, specifically, illegal. With that, it will be up to Cade to decide in favor of iFood or Rappi in action.

So far, the process is confidential in Council and should be made public shortly. So far, iFood and Rappi have not officially commented on the matter.