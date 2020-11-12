First urgent request for partial foreclosure fails in Karlsruhe

Karlsruhe (dpa) – Across the country, restaurants, hotels, cinemas and fitness studios continue partial lockdowns in November – the Federal Constitutional Court has now commented on the closures for the first time.

The Karlsruhe judges rejected the urgent request for a Bavarian movie theater with a restaurant. In their decision the day before published Thursday, they evoke a serious violation of fundamental rights that must be examined more closely. But they also say it clearly: for the moment, the protection of life and health comes first when in doubt. (Az.1 BvR 2530/20)

The dangers of the corona pandemic are “still to be taken very seriously”. It is not excluded that catering establishments also contribute to the infection process. The judges also point out that the closures are part of a larger overall concept and that the state is constitutionally obligated to protect health and life. This assessment should also be decisive for further urgent decisions on the partial foreclosure.

The manager of a seven-screen cinema, which also includes a restaurant, had filed a lawsuit. Due to the forced closure, it currently only has rental income which does not cover maintenance costs. A food delivery service, as it would still be permitted, is not worth the effort due to the competitive situation.

The three judges involved in the decision do not consider the constitutional complaint, which is admissible only with regard to the restoration, as “manifestly unfounded”. Women are essentially prohibited from practicing their profession. “This will have to be justified in particular on the basis of proportionality.” Given the dangers of an unhindered infection process, there are “good reasons” for this, the ruling says. “However, the question of whether these are ultimately sufficient to withstand constitutional demands requires detailed consideration.”

In the emergency procedure, the court only clarifies: What would have the worst consequences – if we mistakenly revoke the measure now or if it remains in force and later turns out to be illegal?

Here, for judges, “the interest of protecting life and health” clearly predominates. The causes of the increase in infections nationwide are diffuse, and recreational behavior also plays a role. If individual partial lockdown measures were to be revoked, there would be a risk that the spread of the virus could not be contained. The State is “not obliged to accept such a development”. The delay until the end of November and the prospect of economic aid for the companies concerned also played a role in the decision.

Due to the banned cinema operation, the woman should first have complained to the Bavarian Administrative Court (VGH). This is the proper legal procedure. There is already a VGH decision on gastronomy in another case. Consequently, the complainant was authorized to appeal directly to the Federal Constitutional Court on this point.