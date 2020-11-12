Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Stakeholders to Realign Their Growth Strategies and Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2023

Global nerve repair and regeneration market accounted for $6.70 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $13.93 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period, 2017-2023. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market share, key segments, and competitive landscape.

Based on the product, the report bifurcates the market into biomaterials and neuromodulation surgery devices. The neuromodulation surgery devices segment contributed the highest share in 2016, owing to the wide range of product offering for nerve repair. However, the nerve conduits sub-segment in the biomaterials segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. Regionally, North America accounted for over two-fifths of the global market revenue in 2016, owing to growth in the number of patients suffering from neurological disorders.

Based on products, the neuromodulation surgery devices segment accounted for the largest share of 94.6% in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2023. The same would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.1% during the study period. The other product discussed in the report is biomaterial.

The report segments the market by surgery, product, and geography. Based on surgery, the market is categorized into direct neuropathy, nerve grafting, stem cell therapy, and neuromodulation surgery. In 2016, the neuromodulation surgery segment generated the highest revenue in the global market, owing to the increase in patients suffering from neurological disorders. The segment is expected to continue its dominance throughout 2025.

They have adopted various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

North America accounted for more than two-fifths of the market share in 2017 and is likely to retain its dominance through 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 14.1% through 2023. The report also discusses regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

The report provides an analysis of the key players operating in the global nerve repair and regeneration market. They include AxoGen Inc. (U.S.), Baxter International (U.S.), Boston Scientific Incorporation (U.S.), Cyberonics Inc. (U.S.), Integra Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.), Medtronic Plc. (U.S.), Orthomed S.A.S. (France), Polyganics B.V. (Netherlands), St. Jude Medical (U.S.), and Stryker Corporation (U.S.).

