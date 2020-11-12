Navalny: Russia imposes sanctions on German officials

Moscow (dpa) – Russia wants to respond to punitive EU measures in the case of poisoned Kremlin opponent Alexej Navalny with sanctions against top government officials in Germany and France.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said this during an online press conference in Moscow on Thursday. “Because Germany has been the driving force behind EU sanctions in relation to Navalny and because the sanctions affect senior officials in the Russian presidential administration, our response will be reflected.” Lavrov said it had been decided and would soon be handed over to German and French colleagues.

“These sanctions target the top executives of the management apparatus in Germany and France,” Lavrov said. At first, he gave no details or names. Besides Germany, France was one of the initiators of the sanctions.

Previously, the EU had imposed sanctions against the first deputy head of the presidential administration, Sergei Kiriyenko, the head of the internal intelligence service Alexander Bortnikov and two deputy defense ministers for the poison attack. Navalny was reportedly poisoned in August with a nerve agent developed in Russia by the Novichok group.

Punitive measures by the EU include entry bans and property freezes. In addition, Europeans are no longer allowed to do business with the people concerned. Also listed is the Russian State Research Institute for Organic Chemistry and Technology, which allegedly developed the war agent. Russia stressed that all Novichok state stocks had been destroyed, but the recipe had long been known in the West as well.

Germany had repeatedly asked Russia to investigate the poisoning of Navalny. Foreign Minister Lavrov said Russia will not be able to investigate until there is evidence of a crime. Germany has not yet made it available. In Russia itself, there is no indication that Navalny was poisoned in Siberia, Lavrov said.

On the contrary, Russia has reason to believe that something happened to Navalny regarding the penetration of toxic warfare agents, that it could have happened in Germany or on the plane with which he was brought to Charity, Lavrov said. The poisoning was not discovered by doctors at the Berlin clinic, but by a laboratory of the Bundeswehr. The minister again asked Germany to provide evidence to Russia.

Lavrov has voiced fundamental critiques of German foreign policy under the leadership of his colleague Heiko Maas (SPD). “Germany has taken the lead in a new course of confrontation against Russia,” he said. Specifically, Lavrov criticized the fact that neither Germany nor France put pressure on President Volodymyr Selenskyj in the Ukrainian conflict, for example, so that the agreements for a peaceful solution were implemented. On the contrary, Kiev is trying to create new conditions to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine. It was a “betrayal” of the peace plan drawn up under Franco-German mediation.