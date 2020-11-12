Huawei Mate X2 may launch this year with 66W fast charging

At the end of September, the Huawei Mate X2 – the Chinese company’s next foldable cellphone – was certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance and some of its details were leaked, such as the presence of Android 10 loaded alongside EMUI 11. , the company’s personalized interface.

Now, new information is starting to emerge about the Chinese premium cell phone. As determined by the 91mobiles portal, Huawei’s smartphone has been certified by 3C and already appears on the official website of the Chinese certification body, under the smartphone name Huawei TET-AN00 / AN10.

Huawei’s flagship is rumored to hit the market with 66W fast charging, which is significantly higher than other devices in the segment, such as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2, which has a charging speed of 25 W. To date, however, there is no information on wireless charging compatibility. However, if it happens to compete with the South Korean device, it must have this feature as well.

Regarding its screen, Huawei Mate X2 is expected to have two panels and rumors suggest that its main screen will be 8.3 inches with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

As for the camera, the Chinese giant’s foldable smartphone is expected to arrive with a rear assembly with four sensors, but there are no details on the specs for each lens.

Finally, one of the big highlights, according to rumors, is that Huawei could launch the Mate X2 later this year or, at the most, early next year – contrary to predictions that its launch could be delayed. due to the lack of parts for your assembly.

So far, however, there is no official information from Huawei, so it will be a little longer to wait until more details are provided.