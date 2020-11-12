Global Data Acquisition Card Market Expected To Reach Highest CAGR By 2027 | Latest Report with Covid 19 Impact, Future Prospect and Growth Opportunities

The Objective of the Data Acquisition Card Market report is to depict the trends and upcoming for Data Acquisition Card Industry over the forecast years. In Data Acquisition Card Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2020 to 2027 mulling over 2019 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.

The global data acquisition card market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, attributed to increase in implementation of cloud based applications, the need for real time data, increased ICT spending, and rise in demand for industrial automation. However, factors such as high initial investment, lack of awareness, and complex database system are expected to restrict the market growth.

Data acquisition card is the application used to gather & store data from sensors and instruments located at different locations within the site or plant or at any remote locations. These are used to monitor and track work in progress and availability of a person. This consists of data acquisition hardware, signal conditioning hardware, sensors & actuators, and data acquisition software.

The report segments the data acquisition card market on the basis of architecture, component, end user, and geography. On the basis of architecture, the market is divided into the PC plug in cards, switch boxes, and data loggers. As per component, the market is classified into the hardware, software, and services. On the basis of end users, the market is categorized into manufacturing, retail, telecom & IT, education, healthcare, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as ABB Limited, ADLINK Technology Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., Campbell Scientific, Inc., Dataforth Corporation, Elsys AG, Honeywell International Inc., Measurement Computing Corporation, OMEGA Engineering, and Scientech Technologies Pvt. Ltd. are also provided in this report.

Data Acquisition Card Market Key Segments:

By Architecture

PC Plug In Cards

Switch Boxes

Data Loggers

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By End User

Manufacturing

Retail

Telecom & IT

Education

Healthcare

Others

