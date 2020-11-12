MRI System Market Incredible Possibilities and Growth Analysis, with COVID-19 Impact Analysis And Forecast Till 2025

MRI System Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014–2025“, was valued at $4,981 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $6,493 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 3.81% from 2016 to 2025.

However, development in technology such as superconducting (SC) magnets, open architecture, high-field MRI, and software applications are the other drivers of this market. However, decline in restitution rates for MRI procedures and scarcity of helium gas deposits obstructing the growth of this market, which restraints the market growth. The novel MRI systems are expected to detect the early molecular and cellular changes in Alzheimer disease and for other diseases, will provide scope in the market.

Key findings of the study

In 2015, close MRI dominated the MRI system market. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.16% during the forecast period.

LAMEA is expected grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.39%.

North America contributed the largest share in the global MRI system market in 2015, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.05% from 2016 to 2022.

. By type, high field segment for MRI system market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.19% during the analysis period.

In Europe , low field segment is expected to grow at the CAGR of 3.52% during the forecast period.

The key players in the MRI system market have focused to expand their business operations in the emerging economies by adopting strategies, such as new product launch and geographical expansion. The major market players profiled in the report include GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Phillips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, and Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation.

