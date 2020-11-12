Biden builds his team for the White House

Washington (AP) – US President-elect Joe Biden continues to build his government team despite resistance from outgoing President Donald Trump.

Biden’s longtime confidant, Ronald Klain, will assume the key White House chief of staff position. The 59-year-old has significant experience with the Corona crisis: in 2014, he was the coordinator of the US government during the Ebola outbreak. According to US media reports, Klain also advised Biden on corona issues during his election campaign. His appointment shows that the fight against the coronavirus has the highest priority for the president-elect.

The corona pandemic is spiraling out of control in the United States. A record was again reached on Wednesday with 143,231 new infections. A good 2,000 people died. With around 10.4 million people infected and around 242,000 people dying in connection with Covid-19, the United States ranks first in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In the evening, Biden also spoke with the heads of state and government of Japan, Australia and South Korea, who congratulated him on his electoral victory.

Biden had been declared the winner of the presidential election based on US media surveys and forecasts. Trump has so far refused to admit defeat. He portrays himself as a victim of systematic electoral fraud, without producing strong evidence, and is suing in several US states – although his Republicans have achieved significant success at the Senate and House of Representatives level.

The chief of staff holds the most important unelected position in the US government. He is part of the Cabinet but, unlike a Minister, does not have to be confirmed by the Senate. The chief of staff supports the president in his daily work: he controls who has access to the president, manages his appointment calendar and regulates the flow of information. Negotiations with Congress are also part of its remit. Trump has changed his chief of staff several times – Mark Meadows is the fourth in the office.

Biden and Klain worked together in the White House when Biden was vice president under Barack Obama: Klain, now 59, was Biden’s chief of staff between 2009 and 2011. He also worked for the Democrat when ‘he served in the US Senate and when Biden ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1988 and 2008.

“Ron has been invaluable to me over the many years we’ve worked together,” Biden said. “His deep and diverse experience and ability to work with people from all political walks of life is exactly what I need from a White House Chief of Staff as we face this moment of crisis and bring together the country.

During the corona pandemic, Klain stood out as a critic of Trump’s crisis management. A video in which he explains what a Biden government would have done differently in the pandemic and wants to do in the future has garnered a lot of attention. Biden has vowed to make tackling the coronavirus pandemic a priority.

Left-wing Senator Bernie Sanders has positioned himself for the Department of Labor. “If I had a department that would allow me to defend working class families and fight back, would I? Yes I would, ”Sanders said Wednesday (local time) on CNN when asked if he would take the job of labor minister if there was an offer. The 79-year-old had presented himself as Biden for the Democratic presidential candidacy.

Meanwhile, there is still no sign that Trump would admit defeat. In several tweets on Wednesday, he made it clear that he continues to see himself as the rightful winner of the election. Trump claimed his election observers were not authorized in Pennsylvania and Michigan, and that resulted in hundreds of thousands of votes being counted that should not have been. There is no evidence for Trump’s claims. Twitter provided the post with a disclaimer.

In the US media, reports are circulating that Trump is considering running in the 2024 presidential election – but is also playing with the idea of ​​starting his own media company. Meanwhile, Trump spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said on Thursday he would remain the leading figure in the Republican Party for “decades.” She told the Fox News television channel, among others, that Trump had won more than 72 million votes in the presidential election.

Asked whether Trump had barely appeared in public for days, McEnany said: “You will hear from the president at the right time.”

The Trump administration has refused to provide Biden with the legally required assistance to prepare for his presidency. Newly elected presidents use the two and a half months between election and nomination to build their government team. It’s not just cabinet, secretaries of state and heads of authorities, but also the filling of thousands of positions in the White House, in government departments and in government. About 1,200 personal data must be approved by the Senate.

U.S. media has reported that Biden’s transition team believes legal action is a way to break the blockade. There are other options as well, he said without giving further details. Biden was stressed on Tuesday: Nothing is currently slowing down his team, he said. At the moment, he also sees no need for legal action.

Certified final election results for all states are not expected to be available until December 8, just under a week before the electorate votes for the next president. The result of the vote will be announced to Congress on January 6 – only then will there be absolute legal certainty.

Due to the extremely close race in Georgia, the state once again hand-counted all the votes cast in the election. The Secretary of State in charge, Brad Raffensperger, said he expected the recount to confirm the current result. Biden is ahead of Trump there, but the result in Georgia alone is not decisive for his electoral victory.