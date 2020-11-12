Cambodia Payments Landscape Market Report- Top Manufactures, Size, Market Demands, Industry Growth Analysis | ACLEDA Bank, Advanced Bank of Asia

ReportsnReports added Latest Cambodia Payments Landscape Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine Cambodia Payments Landscape Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type and application industry. Cambodia Payments Landscape Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

ACLEDA Bank

Advanced Bank of Asia

Canadia Bank

Phnom Penh Commercial Bank

ANZ Royal Bank

AEON Specialized Bank

Union Commercial Bank

Cathay United Bank

Visa

Mastercard

Cambodia Payments Landscape Market Report provides detailed analysis of market trends in Cambodian cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cards and cheques during the review-period (2014-18e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry, and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2018e-22f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including the market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers details of regulatory policy and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

The report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Cambodian cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in the Cambodian cards and payments industry, including debit and credit cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including cheques, and cards. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing Cambodian cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit and credit cards.

– To promote card payments in the country, the NBC collaborated with ACLEDA Bank, SATHAPANA Bank and Prasac Microfinance to launch the CSS on October 24, 2017. This platform allows customers of member banks to conduct various interbank transactions via CSS, including in-store payments, cash withdrawals, interbank fund transfers, balance enquiries and mini statements using payment cards on ATMs and POS terminals. The NBC believes that the expansion of the ATM and POS terminal network among CSS members will gradually promote electronic payments.

– To enhance the existing payment infrastructure, the NBC launched its Fast and Secure Transfer (FAST) Payment system in July 2016. FAST Payment offers a quick, secure and efficient method of conducting interbank transactions in local currencies for commercial banks and MDIs. This service is supported by over 30 major banks, including ACLEDA Bank, Cambodian Public Bank, Canadia Bank, ABA Bank, Bank for Investment and Development of Cambodia (BIDC), Phillip Bank, SATHAPANA Bank, Vattanac Bank, Cambodia Post Bank, Hong Leong Bank, Kookmin Bank and Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.

– The NBC has taken a number of initiatives to bring the unbanked population under the purview of the formal banking system. In this regard, in September 2018, it partnered with Visa to launch a mobile app to improve financial literacy among Cambodians. The mobile app is available on both Google Play and the App Store for free. Previously, in January 2015, the NBC joined the Alliance for Financial Inclusion (AFI) as a principle member in January 2015, to promote greater financial inclusion in the country. As part of the agreement, the NBC and the AFI are working together to develop and implement programs, including technical co-operation for capacity building which promotes and scales up innovation in financial services.

Table of Contents

Market Overview

Executive Summary

Card-based Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovations

Payments Infrastructure & Regulation

Appendix